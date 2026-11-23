PSV Eindhoven will visit Real Madrid this Tuesday, November 24th, 37 years after their last meeting. But it has been even longer since the Dutch side secured what remains their only victory over Real Madrid.

That meeting also took place in November, but back in 1971. The now-defunct UEFA Cup was being played, and PSV won 2-0 in Eindhoven.

Since then, the sides have not met all that often, but the record shows that it remains their only victory over Real Madrid in eight head-to-head meetings, with four draws and three defeats. Needless to say, they have never won at the Bernabéu either.

So now, 55 years later, they have an opportunity to break two 'curses': beat Real Madrid and win at their stadium for the first time. It is a hugely difficult task, though, because Mourinho’s side are on a run of nine consecutive wins, including four victories from four in this season’s Champions League.

And with the Portuguese coach in charge, the task is even tougher. He has won 17 of the 20 matches he has overseen in Europe’s top competition at the Bernabeu, drawing two and losing one, which came against Barca in the 2010/11 campaign.

He has the best home win percentages in the competition’s history (85%) at a club where he has managed at least 20 matches.

Real vs PSV head-to-head record Flashscore

But as PSV coach Peter Bosz has warned, his players are experienced and ready. Take the never-ageing Ivan Perisic, who has created 11 chances in the Champions League this season. He is the third player aged over 37 to create the most chances in the Champions League, behind Pavel Horvath and a certain Luka Modric.

That is exactly the number of years PSV and Real Madrid have gone without meeting - and 18 fewer than the number of years since that sole victory.

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