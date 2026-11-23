Harri Heliovaara has wasted little time in finding a new doubles partner for the 2027 season, teaming up with Great Britain's Julian Cash after his British former partner, Henry Patten, unexpectedly ended their collaboration.

Heliovaara stated as recently as Friday 20th that he and Patten would continue into the 2027 season, only for the Brit to change his mind over the following weekend.

"Henry completely unexpectedly announced that he had changed his mind about next year, and so there was heavy reflection, countless messages and many hours on the phone in a little bit of every direction," the Finn said of his past few days.

The result of those messages and calls was that he will now be partnering Cash, the 30-year-old who won the 2025 Wimbledon title with compatriot Lloyd Glasspool, who together reached world number one status. Patten will play with another Brit, Neal Skupski, in 2027.

Heliovaara and Patten first teamed up in the spring of 2024 before winning that year's Wimbledon. They then won the 2025 Australian Open and reached the final of the 2026 French Open before becoming world number ones and winning a second Wimbledon title.

Their final matches together were at last week's ATP Finals in Turin, where a Group Stage exit made for a disappointing defence of that title.

Before their partnership, 37-year-old Heliovaara's only previous Grand Slam final was in winning the 2023 US Open mixed doubles title alongside Anna Danilina.

Despite his gratitude, Heliovaara was still clearly upset by how abruptly things ended between him and Patten.

"The two and a half years with Henry have been by far the best time of my career, for which I am eternally grateful to him. But now the main feeling was one of heavy disappointment and even anger," he said on his website.