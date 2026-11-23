Our regular tennis feature, The Base Line, looks to keep you up to date with the relentless and fast-paced nature of the ATP and WTA Tours. Who were crowned champions, who struggled to make an impact, and what moments stood out in our final edition of the season?

Title winner

Carlos Alcaraz produced some tennis straight from the Gods during the last ATP tournament of the season, capturing his maiden ATP Finals crown after a 6-2, 7-6(7) victory over world number one, Alexander Zverev, in the showpiece event on Sunday.

The Spaniard has been in extraordinary form over the last few weeks, winning 15 consecutive matches and three straight titles on the indoor courts of Vienna, Paris and now Turin. Typically someone who has been uncomfortable playing under a roof, he has mastered the conditions now, going unbeaten.

As a result, he has become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals, and is now three titles (Canada, Shanghai, Olympics) away from winning every big event in the sport. He is just 23 years old.

Since returning from a lengthy wrist injury at the US Open, Alcaraz has won 25 matches and lost two, while picking up four titles.

He was close to flawless in his opening few matches, swatting aside Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli in scintillating fashion. However, after picking up a hamstring injury against Medvedev, which had put his participation for the rest of the tournament into question, many doubted whether he could keep delivering the goods.

However, in a weird way, that freed him up further. He aimed to shorten points and tee off a lot earlier, and he was a joy to watch. His serve also worked very well during the week, which was a major positive.

He was tested by Ben Shelton in the semi-final after dropping the first set, yet once he took it to a decider, he always looked like he was going to get over the line.

In the final, he was in cruise control against Zverev for the majority of the contest, going a set and a break up. But he suffered a blip midway through the second set, as the German battled back to force a tiebreak.

Zverev had three set points in the tiebreak as he led 6-3, but a number of brilliant drop shots from Alcaraz and tentative groundstrokes from Zverev saw the seven-time major champion fend them off and get over the line.

Already a legend of the sport, it is frightening to think of what he can achieve - as long as he stays fit, which is far from guaranteed in a sport that keeps getting more relentless. Next up on the schedule for Alcaraz is the Davis Cup Finals this week.

Meanwhile, for Zverev, it was a bitter way to end the best season of his career, which saw him win his maiden two Grand Slam titles and finish the year as the world number one.

En route to the final, Zverev didn't drop a set and wasn't broken once. But in the first set on Sunday alone, Alcaraz broke him three times.

In truth, Alcaraz was on another level to him, and that raises the question of the quality gap between him, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He is fully deserving of being at the summit of the rankings for what he achieved this year, but realistically, those two belong in a different universe to him. If they were fit, he probably wouldn't be here.

That shouldn't take away from his achievements this year. Availability is the best ability after all. But the noise will continue around Zverev and whether he truly is the world's best player, whether he likes it or not. He regularly looks out of his depth against this duo.

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Biggest strugglers

It is harsh to be critical of too many players at the ATP Finals, considering they did fantastically to even qualify, and this is the crème de la crème of men's tennis.

However, it proved to be a tough week for the man the home crowd were banking on to do well in Sinner's absence, Cobolli. The Italian didn't win a single set all week, losing all three of his matches pretty emphatically.

The long, tiring season clearly caught up with Cobolli, who has enjoyed a superb year, reaching a maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year. But he ran out of steam and was even in tears as he described his defeat to Tiafoe as "the saddest match of my career."

Another player who looked to be struggling at the end of what has been his first full year on the ATP Tour was Rafa Jodar. The 20-year-old has enjoyed one of the greatest breakout campaigns we have ever seen, but couldn't get a win on the board in Turin.

Like Cobolli, he lost all three matches, but did manage to win a set against Arthur Fils. The Spaniard was more positive, however, saying he was "super proud" of his 2026.

Standout moment

Off the court, reports in Italy claim Sinner's knee injury is still seriously bothering him, and he may need surgery to deal with a lateral meniscus issue alongside iliotibial band inflammation.

If he has to go down that route, it could see him miss the Australian Open and the start of 2027. It is easy to forget that the new season arrives surprisingly quickly, with proceedings getting underway in around six weeks, while the first Grand Slam of the year begins on January 17th.

Remarkably, we haven't seen Sinner since he won Wimbledon back in the summer and was the number one ranked player in the world. Reports even claim that he could apply for a protected ranking should he remain out.

It is a massive blow to tennis, and his presence is severely missed. Seeing Alcaraz back from injury and firing on all cylinders reminded us of what we missed in the first half of the season, and now we're missing out on Sinner's genius.

If someone told you at the start of 2026 that Sinner and Alcaraz would only play against each other once, they would call you crazy. Yet that became the reality as injuries plagued both players.

Best rallies

Zverev pulled off a remarkable forehand passing shot on match point against Shelton, while Medvedev produced a classic back-to-the-wall rally, before a vintage backhand winner down the line.

Upcoming events

From Turin to Bologna, one last major event remains on the calendar. Italy is again the location, as the Davis Cup Final 8 takes place, where nations battle it out to be crowned champions at the 'World Cup of Tennis'.

The eight countries that have qualified for the Davis Cup Finals are hosts and three-time defending champions Italy, Czechia, Canada, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, and Austria. The quarter-finals will begin on Tuesday, while the final takes place on Sunday.

A host of top-10 players are currently set to take part, including Zverev and Alcaraz, who are on course for a potential semi-final meeting.

Read our full preview of the Davis Cup Finals and follow the tournament with Flashscore!