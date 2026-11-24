The Champions League returns this week following another international break, with last season's runners-up Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City welcoming Napoli.

Elsewhere, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to reunite with his former club Sporting, while Liverpool visit Club Brugge and Aston Villa travel to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

PSG and Roma will also meet in what could become a high-scoring European clash.

Aston Villa will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Galatasaray on Tuesday evening, with Unai Emery's side on a run of five games without victory in all competitions.

They have made a strong start in Europe, though, with three wins and one defeat - including their biggest ever European triumph in the form of a 6-0 thrashing of Galatasaray's fierce rivals Fenerbahce. Ross Barkley and Nicolas Jackson have both been on form in the Champions League with three goals each.

Galatasaray started slowly in this season's Champions League but have won their last two games against Lille and Stuttgart, netting six goals in the process.

Okan Buruk's side are in the middle of a seven-match winning streak and will fancy their chances with home advantage and the in-form Alexey Batrakov. The Russian has scored four goals in four Champions League fixtures this season.

Arsenal welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium in the midst of an impressive run of league phase form. The Gunners have won 15 of their last 16 league phase matches and will be confident of continuing that streak.

Their big concern comes in the treatment room, though, with goalkeeper David Raya taken off injured in their Premier League draw at Newcastle, while Bukayo Saka also remains absent.

Dortmund will be full of confidence after opening up a two-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga last weekend, on top of winning three of their four Champions League fixtures this season.

The two clubs have met on eight occasions in European competition this century, with the Germans winning three times, while Arsenal have picked up four victories.

Manchester City welcome Napoli on Tuesday evening in a bid to end their poor run of form, with Enzo Maresca's men winning just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

Star striker Erling Haaland has seen his club form dry up recently too, at least by his standards. The Norwegian has netted just once in his last four appearances for Manchester City.

Napoli have been plagued by inconsistency this season, sitting eighth in Serie A and 27th in the Champions League - having won just once in the league phase so far.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be without several players during the week as well, including David Neres, Benoit Badiashile, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Stanislav Lobotka.

In terms of head-to-head, the two clubs met in last season's league phase, with Manchester City coming out on top in a 2-0 victory.

An intriguing tie in Belgium sees Liverpool visit an in-form Club Brugge side, who have won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 games.

Brugge were defeated by Aston Villa in their Champions League opener but haven't looked back since, beating Inter, Lens and PSV in the process - with Nicolo Tresoldi netting five goals to go with his 10 already bagged in the Belgian Pro League.

Their form has taken them close to the top eight, with Brugge ninth only on goal difference. The club keeping them out of the round of 16 qualification spots is their opponents on Wednesday, Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola's side have provided plenty of entertainment in Europe this season, scoring 14 and conceding 10 in their opening four matches.

The Reds will come into the match full of confidence after thrashing Premier League rivals Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday, although they did lose their last Champions League match (3-2 against Fenerbahce).

Brugge will be confident, although their form against English clubs makes for grim reading. In their last 20 fixtures against English opposition, the Belgian giants have won just once (drawing three, losing 16).

PSG are one of two clubs with a 100 per cent record in the Champions League, winning four out of four matches alongside Real Madrid.

The reigning champions also have the best attacking record so far after netting 20 goals, averaging five goals per game up to this point - although they have been rocked in recent weeks by ACL injuries to star wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

This clash promises entertainment, with Roma also in a rich vein of form in front of goal. The Italian club are on a run of four consecutive wins in Serie A, netting three or more goals in each match.

Donyell Malen is one to look out for, with the Dutchman bagging four times in his last appearance, while he has six goal contributions in the Champions League so far (four goals, two assists).

Roma have conceded in 33 successive away games in the Champions League, meaning viewers could be in for a treat on Wednesday evening. To add some extra excitement to the occasion, the two clubs have never met in competitive competition before.

Manchester United approach their first Champions League game under Mauricio Pochettino with some hesitancy following a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

They have the tricky task of visiting Sporting, the former team of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who have won their last five fixtures.

The Portuguese club could move into the top eight with a victory on Wednesday, although Manchester United will be looking to close the gap having won two and lost two of their European matches so far.

Pochettino has his work cut out for him, with United's defence conceding the most goals in all competitions out of any club in Europe's top five leagues - although they will take confidence in the fact that Sporting haven't beaten them since 1964, while the Red Devils are unbeaten in 13 matches against Portuguese opposition.

Rest of the round

Tuesday's other early fixture sees Bodo/Glimt host LASK, while other matches include Como welcoming AEK Athens, Porto travelling to Feyenoord, RB Leipzig facing off with Lens, Real Madrid looking to go top against PSV and Real Betis visiting Slovan Bratislava.

On Wednesday, the two early encounters see Barcelona travel to FC Sabah and Slavia Prague host Villarreal. Following that, Atletico face Viking, Inter welcome Stuttgart, Bayern take a trip to Lille and Shakhtar clash with Fenerbahce.