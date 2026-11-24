At 21, Russian talent Aleksey Batrakov is showcasing all his magic at the Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are looking to upset Premier League outfit Aston Villa, on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

For centuries, a subtle but visible thread has connected modern-day Turkey and Russia. When modern-day Istanbul was known as Constantinople, Orthodox Christianity bound the two empires politically and socially. The Varangians, a special unit of warriors of Norse origin, founded the first Rus', giving rise to the enormous state that today stretches across Europe and Asia.

The story of Aleksey Batrakov is a reminder of that connection, although he is writing his own story.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, is the first Russian footballer signed by Galatasaray in the club's 121-year history. What he has produced in the Super Lig and Champions League is already repaying that investment.

Batrakov is a modern No. 10, compact thanks to his modest 1.73-metre frame, yet capable of also adapting to an attacking midfield role or a position out wide.

Now that the Turkish side must face Aston Villa, Batrakov already stands out as the main threat to Unai Emery's team. He started Russia's last two friendlies, where he was used as a central midfielder. For Gala, he will return to the central attacking-midfield role that allowed him to announce himself in the 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

He scored twice in that match, becoming the youngest player ever in the club's yellow-and-red colours to achieve that feat in the European tournament.

Virtuoso and clinical

What stands out in his game is the combination of quality in the final ball and his timing when making runs. He does not simply wait for the ball between the lines; he attacks the space behind the opposition midfielders.

Highly dynamic, he possesses outstanding ball-playing ability, making him a complete and versatile midfielder. His virtuoso touch is matched by impressive passing efficiency, with 84% of his passes completed in the league.

Despite his fierce determination, he has not received a card so far, underlining an exceptional level of composure for a player so young. Having arrived in Turkey from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Russian magician has made 14 appearances and played 897 minutes in the yellow and red, contributing six goals and three assists. For now, he is also Gala's second-highest scorer, behind star striker Victor Osimhen.

Batrakov's Champions League numbers Flashscore

In Europe, however, he is the difference-maker for the team coached by Okan Buruk, having scored four goals in as many appearances - one every 71 minutes. It is not just the aforementioned brace against Stuttgart, but also the only goal in the 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona and a strike in the 4-2 victory away to Lille.

In the spotlight

That goal against Barcelona and his outstanding start on the continental stage have already attracted the attention of Europe's biggest clubs. Batrakov is under contract with Galatasaray until June 30th, 2031.

The club are well aware of the situation in Istanbul and are working to tie him down further, with plans to improve his salary and raise his release clause from €55 million to €70 million - almost three times the €25 million they paid Lokomotiv for him.

Interest in him has reportedly been shown by Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. The French club could already make a move for him following the serious injuries suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, allowing him to join fellow Russian Matvej Safonov.

A move to Paris would also have a romantic dimension, evoking the journeys of the great writers and travellers who made their way from the Bosphorus to the Seine on the Orient Express in the 19th century.

Win probability Flashscore

At 21, with 17 senior international appearances and four goals already to his name, Batrakov wants to continue taking centre stage. He has scored in three consecutive Champions League appearances despite being a complete debutant in the competition, making a devastating entrance at the Turkish club, who are reaping the rewards of their gamble on him.

The clash with the Villans will be an important test for both him and Gala, who, with six points, can still dream of finishing in the top eight. It would be the culmination of his revolution.