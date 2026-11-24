Here's a brief summary of the post-game conferences your favourite manager made after the weekend fixtures.

Ufuk Talay (Western Sydney Wanderers):

"I think both teams are set up to play attacking football and at times in the first half it was a little bit end-to-end. We showed the boys that Adelaide cheat at times when we're in possession in their final third, and they got out with a few straight balls which we didn't deal with in the first half.

"I think we rectified that in the second half. The changes that we made at half-time definitely impacted the outcome.

"Liam (Gillion) was fantastic. It was touch and call using him after he had a bit of a niggle from the All Whites camp. I didn't want to use him if I didn't have to, but we ended up making the decision and I think he's come out well. I always liked him when he was at Auckland but he didn't get enough game time."

Airton Andrioli (Adelaide United):

"We played against a team full of confidence, a good football team. We came into the game probably the opposite. We don't have a lot of confidence. We tried to address that and instigate confidence, but that was the difference.

"We caused a lot of problems in the first half, but we need to be better at taking advantage of those moments. We had clean cut chances to go at least 2-0 up in the first half. The boys are not sticking at the moment and we are feeling it. We got beaten by a better team.

"Two competitions is a reality we have to deal with. I still think it's great to be involved in it, but two competitions takes a lot out of the players. Maybe if you could do it consistently it would be better. I want to pick up the pieces now and make sure we continue to trust the players."

Pedro Moreira (Auckland FC):

"It was another week where we had the performance but not the result. We fought throughout the game with quality. We didn't create a lot of chances in the first half, missing an important chance through Sam Cosgrove early in the game.

"In the second half, something changed. We dominated the game, fighting harder in duels and took risks. With the chances that we had we fought for a different result. With the belief that the boys had, it could have been different.

"We created a few opportunities, some we just should not miss. The final moment needs to be worked on."

Giovanni Savarese (Melbourne Victory):

"I thought we played a very good game, a very disciplined, structured, smart game. We knew how to manage some of their strengths, and we created chances. We looked very strong. Unfortunately, we gave up another goal at the end.

"It was not because of the strengths of the opposition, but the mistakes that we made. We need to be better in those moments. Sometimes the game is that way. You can play well throughout the game, but one mistake can change everything.

"There have been a few times where we should have had more than one point. The sad part about today is that all of the excellent work today was undone by one moment and our mistakes."

John Hutchinson (Central Coast Mariners):

"The big thing for me right now is this team needs to learn to win. I think we've shown that we can be competitive and create chances. Now we've got to develop the behaviour of winning football games.

"Today was one we let go. For the neutral that looks at the Sydney scoreline (4-1) and thinks we got belted off the park, for me that was another performance with moments where we did really well but let it slip. Today it was there for us to win.

"We've got to lift competition and drive them in training. There have been some terrible moments but some really good moments in terms of what we're trying to build. Once this team gets maximum belief I think they'll be able to surprise some teams this year."

Adam Griffiths (Perth Glory):

"I think Central Coast is actually a good team. We had to make some big saves. I felt in the first half we were dominant and probably should have executed some of our half-chances better. We lacked a bit of confidence in those moments. If we can take those chances then that dominance results in one or two goals.

"I believe our fitness levels need to improve within the whole of group. I felt like we dropped off in the second half completely in terms of getting onto the ball and we need to improve those areas.

"(The heat) is part of Australian sport. We just need to get used to it and play. The levels of intensity might be slightly off, but I think in the first half we showed good intent. It wasn't amazing football from our end, but there was plenty of entertainment for the fans."

Michael Valkanis (Brisbane Roar):

"It was probably a good game for the neutral to watch. Pretty intense. Probably a precursor to what could be a finals game.

"I thought we were pretty good in the first half and we controlled the game a lot better. There was a moment or two where we didn't take chances. It could have been a different game.

"We tried to adjust to some of their overlaps after half-time and add some mobility and speed, but it was probably a game of two halves to be honest. Sydney probably won the arm-wrestle in the second half, but geez I was proud of the way the boys fought until the very end."

Patrick Kisnorbo (Sydney FC):

"It was a tale of two halves. They were better in the first half. I think we were a bit sloppy and too slow on the ball. There were silly errors.

"There was a great reaction from our players in the second half. I thought one chance was going to decide the game. I'm proud of the reaction they gave after half-time.

"I can't think of too many things that Harrison (Devenish-Meares) had to do tonight, other than a couple of set pieces and a long throw. Our concentration levels (in defence) were good. But we still need to get better."

Chris Greenacre (Wellington Phoenix):

"I don't think we really got a foothold in the game. We didn't come out with tempo or any energy and that's what I asked for before the game.

"Macarthur were difficult to break down and quick in transition but we knew they would be. Having said that, we're disappointed with gifting them a set piece and then a miscommunication for the second goal.

"With a performance like that, you're giving yourself an uphill climb. I was pleased with our endeavour in the last 20 minutes and played the football I know we can play. But yeah, disappointing day at the office."

Sasa Ognenovski (Macarthur FC):

"The boys showed a lot of character in the end. The Phoenix kept getting the ball into our area, whether it was from free kicks or crosses from out wide. The boys really dug deep to hold out in the end.

"If we were a bit cleaner in a few moments, it probably could have been a few more (goals). We didn't take advantage of when they were exposed at the back but we defended stoutly, I thought.

"We try to replicate what we play on the training track. We trialled (Ryan) Fraser rolling into the midfield and becoming a conductor, and that looked really strong at training. I thought today in a lot of moments he worked really well and we nullified their fullback threat with Bosnjak out wide and Gibson on the other side."