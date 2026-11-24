Borussia Dortmund arrive in North London as the new Bundesliga leaders, with an identical number of goals scored (17) and conceded (seven) as Arsenal.

The German giants will be acutely aware that their Champions League record against English teams isn't the best, given they've lost eight of their last nine fixtures in England. They only avoided defeat in October 2023, with a slender 1-0 win against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

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Arsenal have been imperious

By contrast, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side haven't lost in their last 19 Champions League games across 90 minutes (W14 D5), only losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's final.

They did drop points in the league against Newcastle at the weekend, however, and needed a late Noni Madueke strike to claim a share of the spoils.

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Though they've been imperious for much of the 2026/27 campaign, the match against the Magpies exposed the Gunners' weaknesses, as did Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the season.

Given that Dortmund have already kept six clean sheets since the start of 26/27, the outcome of this match could have as much to do with how well Die Schwarzgelben manage defensively against Arsenal's attack, and vice versa.

Two clean sheets in 18 UCL games for Dortmund

In Europe, the Germans have found it difficult to find the same level of defensive consistency, and this can be seen by the fact that they've managed only two clean sheets in the last 18 Champions League games.

The hosts have only conceded six in the last 19 UCL matches at the Emirates Stadium, giving further perspective on the job at hand.

That won't necessarily worry Serhou Guirassy or Fabio Silva, who have been in fine form for Dortmund this season, having scored 14 goals and provided seven assists between them.

The issue for Arteta is whether he brings the fit again William Saliba back to partner Gabriel Magalhaes for this match, or continues with Ezri Konsa alongside the Brazilian.

Gabriel and Konsa to dilute the influence of Guirassy and Silva

The Englishman has proven to be a valuable addition for the Gunners, and his speed will be the perfect antidote to the Dortmund attacking pair's ability to get in behind.

Both he and Gabriel are also adept aerially, where Guirassy in particular excels.

The Brazilian centre-back has won and lost 73 of his 146 attempted one-on-one duels, with Konsa's 113 being the fourth-most in the Arsenal squad.

Importantly, the England international has a completion rate of 65.49%, which is only bettered by Piero Hincapie.

Aerially, the pair have attempted 79 and 49 duels, respectively, winning the majority in each case.

Defensively, both are near the top of the tree in terms of tackles attempted: 19 for Gabriel, 21 for Konsa, and whilst the latter's 61.9% success rate is significantly better than his teammates, the roles are reversed when relating to clearances, as Konsa managed just 48 compared to Gabriel's 92.

Only Declan Rice (15) has split the pair in terms of most interceptions this season, with Konsa on 11 and Gabriel with 19.

The other area where the pair have excelled, and is more reason for Arteta to continue with this pairing, is their passing ability. The Englishman's 95.4% is the best from an Arsenal perspective this season, whilst the Brazilian isn't far behind with 90.43%.

Guirassy's shot accuracy of 57.14% and conversion rate of 19.05% evidence his prowess when given half a chance, whilst his and Silva's total of 76 shots between them are the two best returns in the Dortmund squad.

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Both have the most shots on target (20 and 16, respectively); therefore, Konsa and Gabriel will have to be on their toes and focused at all times to ensure Guirassy's influence is kept to a minimum.

The battle between Havertz and Anton is one to watch

At the opposite end, assuming both sides keep to similar formations as usual, the battle between Kai Havertz and Waldemar Anton will be another one to watch.

After ousting Viktor Gyokeres from the Gunners' starting line-up, Havertz has enjoyed a super start to the campaign.

Four goals are the joint-most scored for the North Londoners, and the German also rates highly in many other metrics, including total shots (20) and shots on target (10).

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His in-game intelligence and superior movement are likely to cause Anton problems, although the 6ft 2in German centre-back will be more than ready for his countryman and fellow international.

So far for Dortmund in 26/27, Anton has attempted the most tackles (39), won the most (24), has made at least 58 more clearances than anyone else (107), and has also made the most interceptions (42) and headed clearances (59).

Winning back possession on 83 separate occasions is also a squad high, whilst he's also right at the top in terms of one-on-one duels attempted (166) and won (98), and aerial duels attempted (67) and won (43).

Havertz will certainly know he's been in a game after this one...