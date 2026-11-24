The Bulls jumped into the top-six with a surprise win away to Wellington at the end of a round that began with the Wanderers becoming the first club to score ten goals this season.

The numbers that matter

Last Round Results Flashscore

A-League Standings Flashscore

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Click here to see the comprehensive match stats from all 11 players of the round.

Player of the Week

Not a bad stint from someone who almost had a week off because of a minor injury incurred on national duty for New Zealand!

Liam Gillion Stats Flashscore / Opta

Goal of the Week

Let's be honest... there was not a lot to choose from in Round 5, with many of the 11 goals scored being simple tap-ins or fortunate deflections. But the scenes following Auckland's late equaliser at home were pretty special.

Golden Boot Race

Golden Boot Leaders Flashscore

What the managers said

Patrick Kisnorbo (Sydney FC):

"It was a tale of two halves. They were better in the first half. I think we were a bit sloppy and too slow on the ball. There were silly errors.

"There was a great reaction from our players in the second half. I thought one chance was going to decide the game. I'm proud of the reaction they gave after half-time."

John Hutchinson (Central Coast Mariners):

"The big thing for me right now is this team needs to learn to win. I think we've shown that we can be competitive and create chances. Now we've got to develop the behaviour of winning football games.

"Today was one we let go. For the neutral that looks at the Sydney scoreline (4-1) and thinks we got belted off the park, for me that was another performance with moments where we did really well but let it slip. Today it was there for us to win."

Giovanni Savarese (Melbourne Victory):

"I thought we played a very good game, a very disciplined, structured, smart game. We knew how to manage some of their strengths, and we created chances. We looked very strong. Unfortunately, we gave up another goal at the end.

"It was not because of the strengths of the opposition, but the mistakes that we made. We need to be better in those moments. Sometimes the game is that way. You can play well throughout the game, but one mistake can change everything."

Click here to see comments from all ten managers this weekend.

Upcoming fixtures

With Newcastle Jets, Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory tied up in two legs of continental football over the coming week-and-a-bit, there are only two A-League matches coming up this weekend!

Melbourne City have a great chance to join the Phoenix on ten points when they travel to Macarthur FC, whilst Auckland could climb several spots up the ladder if they can defeat the winless Mariners.