The numbers that matter
Team of the Week
Click here to see the comprehensive match stats from all 11 players of the round.
Player of the Week
Not a bad stint from someone who almost had a week off because of a minor injury incurred on national duty for New Zealand!
Goal of the Week
Let's be honest... there was not a lot to choose from in Round 5, with many of the 11 goals scored being simple tap-ins or fortunate deflections. But the scenes following Auckland's late equaliser at home were pretty special.
Golden Boot Race
What the managers said
Patrick Kisnorbo (Sydney FC):
"It was a tale of two halves. They were better in the first half. I think we were a bit sloppy and too slow on the ball. There were silly errors.
"There was a great reaction from our players in the second half. I thought one chance was going to decide the game. I'm proud of the reaction they gave after half-time."
John Hutchinson (Central Coast Mariners):
"The big thing for me right now is this team needs to learn to win. I think we've shown that we can be competitive and create chances. Now we've got to develop the behaviour of winning football games.
"Today was one we let go. For the neutral that looks at the Sydney scoreline (4-1) and thinks we got belted off the park, for me that was another performance with moments where we did really well but let it slip. Today it was there for us to win."
Giovanni Savarese (Melbourne Victory):
"I thought we played a very good game, a very disciplined, structured, smart game. We knew how to manage some of their strengths, and we created chances. We looked very strong. Unfortunately, we gave up another goal at the end.
"It was not because of the strengths of the opposition, but the mistakes that we made. We need to be better in those moments. Sometimes the game is that way. You can play well throughout the game, but one mistake can change everything."
Click here to see comments from all ten managers this weekend.
Upcoming fixtures
With Newcastle Jets, Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory tied up in two legs of continental football over the coming week-and-a-bit, there are only two A-League matches coming up this weekend!
Melbourne City have a great chance to join the Phoenix on ten points when they travel to Macarthur FC, whilst Auckland could climb several spots up the ladder if they can defeat the winless Mariners.