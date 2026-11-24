Former Swedish international Ken Fagerberg has died. His parents has confirmed the news to this to Göteborgs-Posten. The former Swedish international, who played for clubs including FC Midtjylland, AC Horsens, and Viborg FF, was 37 years old.

"He was the kindest man in the world and had a heart of gold," says Goran Fagerberg, father of Ken Fagerberg, to the newspaper.

The family reports that Ken Fagerberg was found dead in his bed on Monday. The cause of death is currently unclear. Ken Fagerberg had his breakthrough as a prolific striker for Orgryte in the Swedish second tier in 2007.

He scored 12 goals in 22 matches for Orgryte, after which his career continued at FC Midtjylland.

From there, his path took him to various clubs within Danish football; Viborg, Horsens, and Vendsyssel all benefited from having Ken Fagerberg in their squads.

Subsequently, Ken Fagerberg, who played six matches for the Swedish Under-19 national team and one match for the Under-21's, returned to Swedish football, playing for both Assyriska and Ljungskile.

"He was very talented. He could have gone further if he had just put in a bit more effort," says Goran Fagerberg.

This aligns with Ken Fagerberg’s own account of his life, which he shared four years ago in a podcast with Bold.dk

"I squandered my talent throughout my entire career. I lived a very destructive life, involving the persistent abuse of drugs and alcohol. It started back when I was playing in Sweden, and I brought that lifestyle with me to Denmark. I kept the wrong kind of company. If I hadn't had football, things would have ended up much worse," Ken Fagerberg said.

Ken Fagerberg concluded his playing career in the Faroe Islands, where he remained and later worked as a coach.