Fermin will miss Barcelona's next two LaLiga games against Deportivo and Atletico Madrid.
The 23-year-old was sent off while on the bench after scoring and being substituted in the 69th minute.
Disciplinary report says Fermin repeatedly shouted "No way" at the fourth official.
The player left the bench before the referee could show him a red card in the 74th minute.
LaLiga
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