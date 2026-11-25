Barcelona midfielder ⁠Fermin Lopez has been given a ‌two-game suspension by ‌the Royal Spanish ‌Football Federation following ‌his sending-off in the ‌3-2 win over Villarreal on ‌Sunday.

Fermin will miss ⁠Barcelona's ‌next two LaLiga ​games against Deportivo and Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old ​was sent off while on the bench ⁠after ​scoring and being substituted in the 69th minute.

Disciplinary ‌report says Fermin repeatedly shouted "No way" at the fourth official.

The player left the bench before the referee could show him ‌a red card ​in the 74th ‌minute.