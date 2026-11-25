Things couldn't be more equal for Club Brugge and Liverpool as they meet in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Both clubs find themselves on nine points, with three wins and one defeat apiece.

Their respective goal difference of +4 is exactly the same, though the Reds have 14 goals scored and 10 conceded - the only team to reach double figures on both counts - compared to the Belgians' 11 goals scored and seven conceded.

Starting the day in 10th and 11th place, a win for either side will propel them up the table and could see them ending this round of fixtures as high as fifth.

Liverpool could equal Champions League record

A worry for Andoni Iraola may be the number of goals that his side have shipped in the competition so far. Were they to concede three more against Brugge, they'd become the first English club to have let in three or more goals in four successive European matches.

Liverpool could also equal Bayern Munich's incredible record for the most successive group/league phase games without a goalless draw (86), should either team score at least once.

After their loss last time out against Fenerbahce, the Merseysiders will be hoping to avoid successive defeats in the league phase for the first time since 2018, too.

Listen to Flashscore News! Selected editorial stories, including this article, are also available as audio. Listen and follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Listen to Flashscore News Flashscore

Club Brugge haven't lost in 11 games

They must do so without Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, both left behind when the Reds travelled to Belgium, and they join Liverpool's other long-term absentees.

To give context to the task that the visitors have ahead of them, Brugge haven't lost in 11 consecutive matches in all competitions, last being defeated by Aston Villa in the first Champions League game this season.

Club Brugge's recent results Flashscore

That said, the Belgians have suffered nine defeats in their 10 Champions League matches against English opponents, including in each of the last five.

In any event, Brugge have gone on to beat Internazionale amongst others, and could win a fourth Champions League game in a row for the first time if they were to triumph over their Premier League opponents.

Tresoldi the danger man

Key to them doing so is the goalscoring form of star man Nicolo Tresoldi, a player who is coveted by teams across the continent.

So far this season, he's scored five in the Champions League alone, and a sensational 10 in 12 Jupiler League matches. What's more, he's also hit the woodwork twice, so could've had an even better return had those two shots gone in.

Nicolo Tresoldi's recent player ratings Flashscore

At just 22 years of age, the striker has no fear, and that could be a concern for the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

Some players could be cowed by playing up against the Dutch ace, but Tresoldi appears to revel in driving his team forward against any standard of opposition.

A superb 57.14% shot accuracy and 28.3% shot conversion rate are elite level, and 53 total shots are by far the best in the squad.

He's scored all four of his penalties and is the only player to have scored a hat-trick this season (he has two in 2026/27 to date), contributing to some stunning Flashscore player ratings as high as 9.1.

Only Brandon Mechele (10 headers at goal) comes anywhere close to Tresoldi's 11, and the latter's 13 big chances scored from a total of 20 attempted will give Van Dijk nightmares.

When one considers that he's only touched the ball 498 times this season (compared to colleagues who have had up to 1,575 touches), it makes Tresoldi's output even more impressive.

Van Dijk is a rock at the heart of the Liverpool defence

Van Dijk will clearly have to be up to the task of keeping the youngster quiet, and with only 12 tackles attempted in total this season in all competitions, that might be a tall order.

The Dutchman has won two-thirds of them for a 66.67% success rate, and his 86 clearances and 57 headed clearances are by far the best in the squad, however.

A 72.34% success rate in one-on-one duels indicates just how adept the elder statesman remains in such highly pressurised situations, and there's little point in Brugge trying to ensure Tresoldi has to deal with crosses aerially, because Van Dijk has also won 52 of his 65 aerial one-on-ones too.

There will be other battles taking place right across the pitch, of course, but whoever gets the better of the Tresoldi-Van Dijk duel is likely to find themselves on the winning side in this one.