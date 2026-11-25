The group of travellers includes 10-year-old amputee gymnast Sasha Paskal, who travelled around the world this summer performing the Dance for Freedom Tour.

As well as Ukrainian amputee gymnast Oleksandra “Sasha” Paskal, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation is bringing two young people who have returned from Russian-occupied territories to Shakhtar Donetsk’s UEFA Champions League clash against Turkish giants Fenerbahce at Stamford Bridge.

Sasha lost her left leg in a Russian missile attack in Zatoka, near Odesa, in May 2022, aged six. Following rehabilitation, she returned to rhythmic gymnastics with a prosthetic leg, inspiring the Foundation’s Dance of Freedom Tour with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“I’m so happy to have been invited by FC Shakhtar to attend a match in London. It’s a huge honour, and I’m incredibly excited," she said.

"I’m proud to have the chance to support a Ukrainian team. I hope Shakhtar put on a brilliant performance and come away with a win. May it be a match we’ll all remember!”

Alongside Sasha in London are Danylo Rozvozov, 22, and Serhii Savchenko, 19, participants in the Foundation’s Youth Chooses Ukraine programme, which supports young Ukrainians returning from Russian occupation or forced displacement as they rebuild their lives.

Throughout the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, the Foundation is bringing young Ukrainians affected by the war to every Shakhtar match, home and away, offering international experiences and a platform to share their stories.

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s wider partnership with Shakhtar to support civilians affected by Russia’s invasion.

“FC Shakhtar is an important international partner of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation through the Youth Chooses Ukraine programme. We support young people who choose to return from temporarily occupied territories or experienced forced displacement as they rebuild their lives and work towards a future in Ukraine.

"Our partnership with Shakhtar gives them the opportunity to share their stories with an international audience and meet parliamentarians, embassy representatives and members of the international community," said Natalya Yemchenko, Head of the Advisory Board of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation.