Senegal national team captain Sadio Mane has advocated for unity and mutual respect between his country and Morocco following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS’s) ruling that restored Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, describing the two countries as 'brother nations'.

On Tuesday, CAS overturned the previous ruling issued by the Appeals Committee of CAF, confirming the right of the Senegalese national team to be crowned with the continental title.

The decision by CAS came 10 months after the controversial AFCON final on January 18th, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, which the Lions of Teranga won 1-0 after extra time, but subsequently lost 3-0 in the boardroom.

The decision to overturn Senegal’s victory was reached in March when the African body’s Appeal Board ruled they had forfeited ⁠the match by walking off the pitch in protest of Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

The Al Nassr forward, who was part of the Senegalese team that defeated the Atlas Lions in the final, expressed his delight at the CAS decision, which brought to an end the uncertainty surrounding their AFCON success and restored the country’s second continental crown.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to reinstate Senegal as African champions fills us with joy," said Mane.

"First and foremost, I want to thank all the Senegalese people, both at home and abroad. You supported us from the very first match until this decision.

"Your trust gave us strength during the most difficult times. I know the efforts and sacrifices everyone made for this second star.

"I am proud to have shared this adventure with you. Thank you also to all the staff and everyone who supported the Lions. Congratulations to all Senegalese people. This victory is yours too."

Mane continued: "The Moroccan people and players have had a great run and can be proud of it.

"I wish them all the best for the future. Senegal and Morocco are brother nations. May our shared passion for football continue to bring us closer together."

Despite Mane’s plea for unity, Morocco have already confirmed their intention to pursue further legal action to challenge CAS findings.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling, and vowed to exhaust all available legal avenues to challenge the decision.

'It’s Africa that wins'

Pape Gueye, who scored the winner against the Atlas Lions in the disputed final said: "After these long months of waiting, it is first and foremost an immense relief, but also a great source of pride to see this second star return to Senegal.

"Senegalese people, we will always do our utmost to make you proud.

"A thought for our Moroccan brothers: beyond football, respect and brotherhood between our two peoples remain paramount. Let’s hold on to that. In the end, it’s Africa that wins."

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) Abdoulaye Fall welcomed CAS’s decision. He said: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport.

"I wish to strongly reaffirm the bonds of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people.

"Senegalese football is now resolutely looking to the future, with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the values of sport."

The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi ⁠Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney ⁠and professor of law at ‌the University of Zurich, Ulrich Haas.