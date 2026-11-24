An injury-ravaged Napoli stunned Manchester City twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw against Napoli, who saw their winless run away to English clubs stretch to a whopping 12 games.

Although City’s pre-match European form stood in contrast to their recent domestic slump, the Citizens’ start to this game was sluggish, and they visibly struggled to make any attacking inroads.

City rained in a handful of ineffective shots that failed to truly trouble Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and although Napoli had some chances, they too were wasteful - particularly Matteo Politano, who twice squandered good chances to tee up a teammate.

Erling Haaland would typically be the man to punish those missed opportunities, but when he was left unmarked and headed straight at Milinkovic-Savic, you got the sense that something was awry for the hosts.

Match stats Flashscore

Their misery was almost compounded on the stroke of half-time when the game’s biggest chance came and went when the unmarked Sam Beukema headed straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma - either side of him and it was 1-0, Napoli.

That was only a temporary reprieve for City though, who fell behind soon after the break, and it was a goal which will have felt extra sweet for Rasmus Hojlund, who latched onto Billy Gilmour’s pass, twisted and turned in the City box before arrowing a left-footed effort into the far corner.

Maresca responded with some attacking changes, but they didn’t particularly have the desired impact as City were staring down the barrel of their worst winless home run in 18 years unless they could turn things around.

Ayoub Bouaddi wasn’t going to let that happen, though and picked a timely moment to find the first goal of his senior career, steering home a left-footed effort to finish off Jeremy Doku’s cut-back and put the hosts in the ascendancy.

But their momentum was soon neutralised, as the depleted Italian side reestablished their lead when Noa Lang ghosted in around the back to volley home Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross.

Momentum Flashscore

City were looking for inspiration in the closing stages, and they found it from an unsurprising source in Rayan Cherki, whose solo run inside the area ended with him arrowing an effort across the face of goal and into the far corner to set up a grandstand finish.

The closing stages proved to be rather anticlimactic though, as despite their best efforts, City slumped to their longest winless home run since 2008, while Napoli’s winless away run in this competition stretched to nine matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)