Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz said his national team coach and former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been giving him "advice" on how to succeed at the Premier League club.

The German will be hoping to continue his fine recent form as Liverpool seek to get back to winning ways in the Champions League, starting with Wednesday's trip to Club Brugge.

"We're speaking always about Liverpool," Wirtz said of Klopp, who brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football during his nine-year tenure as manager.

"He tries to give me some advice about how to be successful over here because he has shown how it's done.

"He knows a lot about this club... He can just give me some good advice," the 23-year-old added during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

But he refused to be drawn on the exact nature of his conversations with Klopp, who took over as Germany coach in August.

"It's always small things, more private things but he's just speaking good about the club," Wirtz said.

"And that helps to hear from someone who has experienced it for a long time."

Since arriving at Anfield in July 2025, Wirtz has often seemed to struggle with the weight of the £100 million Liverpool laid out to secure his services.

Since mid-October, however, he has racked up eight goals and assists in all competitions, including a fantastic hooked volley finish in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday in their first game back after the international break.

"In the last few games, I got a lot of goal contributions. I think you could say I'm in the best form since I arrived," Wirtz said.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star insisted Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was also responsible for that uptick in form.

"I'm really enjoying playing under him," he said. "He's bringing me back to a place where I was two years ago, where I played really good football... He gives me confidence."

Iraola said Wirtz was now getting the praise he deserved for his overall play.

"I think honestly he has been very good with us since the beginning," the Basque said.

"Probably he is increasing his level but I think he has been consistently performing well.

"In the last games he is getting the numbers so from the outside it looks he is playing better... but I value a lot of things he does for the team that are not just the last moment, the last pass, the goal."

Both Liverpool and Club Brugge have nine points after four outings in the Champions League this term with Iraola's side losing their last outing against Fenerbahce 3-2 in Istanbul.

Wednesday's league phase meeting at the Jan Breydel Stadium will be the first between the two sides since the 1978 European Cup final, won 1-0 by Liverpool thanks to a Kenny Dalglish goal.