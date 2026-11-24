A hotly-contested UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Aston Villa ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts, as the Aslanlar equalled a club-best run of three consecutive wins in Europe’s top club competition.

Rams Park was never going to be an easy place for the Villans to play, with the pitch having issues recently and incessant jeers coming from the stands, yet Unai Emery’s side settled into the game quickly.

The visitors still faced a scare when Ian Maatsen was dispossessed, although Baris Yilmaz overhit his pass to Alexey Batrakov when it looked like an opportunity would open up for the hosts.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was unable to get a convincing contact on his header from John McGinn’s cross after a short corner at the other end, before Yunus Akgun’s shot was blocked and Tyrone Mings dealt with Batrakov’s improvised header.

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John McGinn’s eyes lit up when Ugurcan Cakir’s unconvincing header fell to him after the goalkeeper had rushed out of his goal, but Villa’s captain lacked conviction and saw his shot blocked by Abdulkerim Bardakci as half-time arrived without any shots on target being recorded.

Despite the lack of chances, there was certainly no lack of a competitive edge, and McGinn and Batrakov were both booked after a coming-together shortly after the restart.

Eren Elmali then required treatment after being caught in the head by Zion Suzuki, and in the 58th minute there was yet another flashpoint following Joao Gomes’ cynical foul on Akgun, who reacted as both players were shown a yellow card.

Momentum Flashscore

Batrakov and Akgun then sent an attempt apiece harmlessly off-target as the hosts started to threaten. But the Villans failed to react to those misses, and Suzuki was finally beaten in the 77th minute with the game’s first shot on target.

Nicolas Jackson blocked Wilfried Singo’s header from a corner, and the Senegalese forward could only kick substitute striker Deniz Gul in the face, as he bravely scored with a header despite Mings’ attempt to keep it out.

The Villans looked for a response, but George Hemmings could only blaze his shot off-target, and Cakir gathered Victor Lindelof’s attempted header across goal, as Galatasaray extended their winning streak across all competitions to eight matches to draw level on points with Aston Villa, who will drop out of the top eight after their sixth competitive match in a row without a victory.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Deniz Gul (Galatasaray)