The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has respected the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which declared Senegal winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and confirmed it will implement the findings.

On Tuesday, CAS overturned the previous ruling issued by the Appeals Committee of CAF, confirming the right of the Senegalese national team to be crowned with the continental title.

The decision by CAS came 10 months after the controversial AFCON final on January 18th, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, which the Lions of Teranga won 1-0 after extra time, but subsequently lost 3-0 in the boardroom.

The decision to overturn Senegal’s victory was reached in March when the African body’s Appeal Board ruled they had forfeited ⁠the match by walking off the pitch in protest of Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

In a statement on its official website, CAF confirmed that it respects the final ruling delivered by CAS on Tuesday and will take all necessary measures to implement the decision.

CAF to implement CAS ruling

“CAF respects the CAS ruling and will take all the necessary measures to implement it,” read part of the statement from the African body.

The ruling followed a legal dispute between the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) over the controversial AFCON 2025 final hosted by Morocco.

In its verdict, CAS set aside the decision of the CAF Appeal Board issued on March 17th, and upheld the earlier decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board dated February 11th.

The decision effectively restored Senegal as the champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

CAF’s position signals its acceptance of the final arbitration decision, bringing the governing body’s response to the prolonged AFCON title controversy into focus.

However, Morocco have already confirmed they will challenge the decision by CAF to declare Senegal the champions.

“Consequently, the FRMF reaffirms its determination to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge this CAS decision,” read part of the statement from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

In the final, Senegal walked off the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation ‌time, with several players returning to the dressing room in protest before they resumed play.

Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match into extra time, where Senegal scored the winner to secure victory.

The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi ⁠Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney ⁠and professor of law at ‌the University of Zurich, Ulrich Haas.