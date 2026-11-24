Senegal have been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a unanimous decision by the adjudicating panel.

Senegal were stripped of the title they won in the final in Rabat in January by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee, but this has been overturned by CAS as it revealed its judgement on Tuesday.

“The CAS panel finds that the referee did not commit any error in law,” CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said.

In the final, Senegal walked off the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation time, with several players returning to the dressing room in protest before they resumed play.

Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match into extra time, where Senegal scored the winner to secure victory.

However, they were stripped of the title two months later after CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

Senegal quickly followed with an appeal to sport's highest court, CAS, which was lodged on March 25 but heard some six months later. The basis of their arguments is that the referee’s decision is final and he allowed the match to be completed.

"After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s (Jean-Jacques Ndala) decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority," CAS said in a statment.

"By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.

Jean-Jacques Ndala was the referee in the final SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

"In the Panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee’s decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee’s decision was covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine.

"The Panel acknowledged that the Referee had to make a decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension. However, these circumstances do not justify describing the decision as “arbitrary”. On the contrary, the Referee's judgment did not appear to have been affected by factors external to the game."

The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich Ulrich Haas.