Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said Dutch ⁠duo Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch will miss Wednesday's Champions ‌League clash against Club Brugge having also sat ‌out Sunday's 4-0 win ‌over Manchester United.

Gakpo returned from the ‌international break with a calf injury ‌and has also been ruled out of this weekend's Merseyside derby ‌against Everton.

"I think with ⁠Cody it's ‌a soleus injury; it's a muscle ​injury," Iraola told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not a big ​thing but I think we expected that he was out. He's ⁠going to ​be out even for the weekend. It's more predictable."

Gakpo's form for club and couuntry Flashscore

Gravenberch, meanwhile, remains out with a heel fracture ‌and has missed Liverpool's last three matches while continuing to manage the pain.

"With Ryan (Gravenberch), it's more difficult to say. He's still in pain and these types of injuries can be tricky. We're trying to find the best ‌way to manage it and ​help him recover," the Spaniard ‌added.

Currently in eighth place, Liverpool have nine points from four Champions League games after winning their opening three before losing ⁠to Fenerbahce in ⁠Istanbul.