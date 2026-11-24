With the final international break of the year over and club football back, the Champions League takes centre stage as we reach the business end of the league phase. From here on out, the games come thick and fast as we get a clearer idea of how things are unfolding and which teams are at risk of exiting at the earliest opportunity.

Tuesday's key storylines:

• In the headline early kick-off, a resurgent Galatasaray host high-flying Aston Villa in a fascinating clash between two big clubs

• That is followed by Villa's Premier League rivals, Arsenal, who host Dortmund in a clash between the Premier League and the Bundesliga's best defences

• In the other late games, Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Napoli in a clash between two sides in need of a win

• Finally, Jose Mourinho's in-form Real Madrid will hope to make it five wins from five in Europe as they host Dutch giants PSV

Live updates:

18:40 CET - The players are in the tunnel; let's get started for matchday five of the Champions League.

18:02 CET - With around 45 minutes to go until kick-off, let's look ahead to one of tonight's big clashes as Arsenal take on Borussia Dortmund.

One point separates the two sides ahead of the game, with both winning three of their first four matches in the Champions League.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match at 21:00 CET.

17:47 CET - With winter setting in around Europe, it's a frigid -4C in northern Norway tonight as Bodo/Glimt welcome LASK to town, with the hosts knowing a win would be huge in their hopes of making the knockout stages.

Their Austrian opponents have won their last two games in the competition, including an impressive 3-2 victory on the road at Sporting CP.

Their match-winner on the night, Krystof Danek, starts for the visitors in a front three that also includes Christoph Lang and Samuel Adeniran.

Bodo/Glimt - LASK lineups Flashscore

17:34 CET - Our first lineups of the evening are in, with Galatasaray hosting Aston Villa at Rams Park from 18:45 CET.

Alexey Batrakov leads the line for the hosts in place of the injured Victor Osimhen, whilst for Villa, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is preferred at right-back with Matty Cash still out with a concussion.

Galatasaray - Aston Villa lineups Flashscore

The home side's Russian playmaker has already become a cult hero in Istanbul with the streets filled with his jersey after three months at the club - our European football writer, Antonio Moschella, has looked into why he is doing so well for the reigning Super Lig champions.

Read that feature now.

17:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday Five of the UEFA Champions League.

As the Champions League returns after the international break, it feels like a good time for a refresher on the league standings.

Holders PSG and high-flying Real Madrid are the only two sides still with a perfect record after Aston Villa and Liverpool both lost in Matchday Four, while Bayern Munich and Arsenal are the only other two unbeaten sides so far.

Champions League top eight Flashscore

At the bottom of the league, the big names who need to start picking up results are Porto, Napoli, Villarreal and RB Leipzig, but as we know, that is far from straightforward in this competition.