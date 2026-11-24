Luca Williams-Barnett has signed a new contract with Tottenham, three days after the 18-year-old marked his first Premier League start with a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Ipswich.

The forward joined the club's academy from his hometown side Luton at the age of 10 and has made five senior appearances, the first of them in a Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster in September 2025.

His league debut came from the bench against Crystal Palace at the end of last month, when a piece of skill on the left flank won him the Premier League's Creative Moment of the Month award, and he was a second-half substitute at Leeds before the international break.

Williams-Barnett - who had two years remaining on his contract - became Tottenham's youngest scorer in the Premier League since Gareth Bale in 2007 when putting Spurs ahead after just 15 minutes against Ipswich on Saturday, before turning provider to set up Dominic Solanke shortly after half-time.

"This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start," Williams-Barnett told the club's website.

"Spurs is a family to me. I've been here for so long - it's a second home, where I trust the people and coaches who have pushed me to become the player I am today. The club has trusted and believed in me, now I'm ready to repay that."

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the teenager had earned his place in the matchday squad over recent weeks.

"Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch but I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure," De Zerbi said.

"The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve."

Sporting director Johan Lange called Williams-Barnett "a special talent" and said his rise was "a great example of what our pathway is designed to achieve".

An England U19 international, Williams-Barnett made his U18 debut for Tottenham at 15 and scored five goals in a UEFA Youth League win over Slavia Prague last December. He was named Premier League 2 Player of the Month for September 2025 after a hat-trick in a 6-3 win at Leicester.