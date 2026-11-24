A half-time shake-up from Jose Mourinho inspired Real Madrid to a 5-1 comeback victory over PSV in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), securing a fifth consecutive win in this competition this season in the process.

The Dutch champions have so far mostly failed to reproduce their domestic form in Europe this season, but they began with the confidence of a side that has netted 16 times in their last three league matches. Sven Mijnans, scorer of two hat-tricks this season, couldn’t quite arrive in time to make proper contact with Ivan Perisic’s teasing cross.

Still inside the first five minutes, Ruben van Bommel spurned an even better opportunity, dragging his effort wide after racing through one-versus-one with Thibaut Courtois.

Los Blancos gradually began to get going, and Vinicius Junior struck the crossbar before Kylian Mbappe misplaced the crucial pass at the end of a lightning-quick break. Madrid were made to rue their wastefulness when Aurelien Tchouameni brought down the lively Mijnans in the box, with referee Darren England pointing to the spot after being sent to the monitor. Perisic stepped up, sending Courtois the wrong way to give Peter Bosz’s side a shock lead.

Real Madrid - PSV match momentum Flashscore

Kodai Sano should really have doubled the advantage just before the break, but he glanced his header narrowly wide. In response, Mourinho made three half-time changes, summoning Jude Bellingham and also hooking both centre-backs. The England international made an immediate difference, and Los Blancos were soon level.

Federico Valverde collected a flick from Arda Guler and passed the ball into the corner to level the contest with his third goal in four club appearances. The hosts looked transformed, and only a smart stop prevented Guler from completing the turnaround in double-quick time.

It looked inevitable that Madrid would go in front, and Bellingham found the go-ahead goal in spectacular fashion, taking one touch to flick the ball up before volleying it impudently into the back of the net from the edge of the box with the outside of his right boot. In the blink of an eye, Mbappe had his goal as well, supplying a simple finish after a cheap turnover to end PSV’s resistance.

To add insult to injury, substitute Brahim Diaz set Mbappe up for his second of the game, fooling the goalkeeper with a stepover before finding the empty net.

There was still time for things to get even worse for Bosz, as Bellingham released Vinicius Junior, who finished calmly to complete a fruitful night for the star-studded attack.

PSV will certainly regret their failure to build a bigger advantage early on, and will now start to worry about their play-off prospects, having lost three of their first five UCL matches (W1, D1).

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s men have extended a 100% record in all competitions at the Bernabeu this season (W9), with their quest for a 16th European crown off to the perfect start.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)