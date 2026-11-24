Porto secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League (UCL) victories after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Feyenoord, extending the Dragoes’ winning run to seven games across all competitions.

Having thrashed Napoli on matchday four, Francesco Farioli's side made a dream start in Rotterdam with a breakthrough inside two minutes.

Oskar Pietuszewski did brilliantly to get to the byline on the left wing, and the Pole’s low delivery was diverted into his own net by the unfortunate Oussama Targhalline.

After conceding the opening goal for the fifth successive UCL game this season, Feyenoord looked to gain a foothold in the contest, but it was Porto who threatened a quickfire second, as Santiago Gimenez directed an acrobatic strike narrowly over the bar.

Having survived that scare, the hosts ramped up the pressure as the first half progressed, with Anis Hadj Moussa and Luciano Valente seeing efforts thwarted by Diogo Costa, before Gimenez’s volley drew a superb save from Florian Kastenmeier at the other end.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side continued to probe at the start of the second period, as Costa reacted superbly to deny a deflected free-kick from Gjivai Zechiel.

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The attacking midfielder went close again shortly after, only for his powerful strike from the edge of the box to be parried over by the impressive Costa. Determined to avoid a 10th defeat in their last 13 continental games, Feyenoord came within inches of restoring parity with time ticking into the final quarter-hour, as Targhalline - desperate to make amends for his earlier own goal - thundered a brilliant long-range effort against the bar.

The one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing down, and the hosts were denied once again by the woodwork when Nacho Ferri’s header squirmed through the grasp of Costa and rolled agonisingly against the inside of the post.

Player of the match Flashscore

That proved to be the closest the Dutch side would come to finding a late leveller, as the Porto rearguard held firm to seal three impressive points. As for Feyenoord, their dismal form continues, with Van Bronckhorst’s men going a seventh game without victory in all competitions (D2, L5), leaving them outside the knockout spots after five games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pablo Rosario (Porto)