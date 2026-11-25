Orlando Pirates have won nine and drawn one of their opening 10 league games this season

Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday gave them their best-ever start to a Premier Soccer League season after 10 matches and the joint second-best opening in the competition’s history.

Late goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza handed Pirates the three points and took them back to the top of the Betway Premiership table, two points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have collected 28 points from their opening 10 games, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw away to AmaZulu in what has otherwise been a near-perfect start to the campaign.

Pirates have scored an impressive 23 goals and conceded only two, comfortably the best defensive record in the league. The next-best defences belong to Milford FC and Golden Arrows, who have each conceded seven goals in 10 matches.

Should Pirates maintain their current rate of points collection, they would finish the season with a PSL record 84 points and, you would think, canter to the defence of their league title.

The current record for a 30-game PSL season is 73 points, set by Sundowns in 2023/24 and matched in the shortened 2024/25 campaign, when they played only 28 matches.

Betway Premiership standings Flashscore

The highest points tally after 10 matches remains a perfect 30, achieved by Sundowns in the 2023/24 campaign.

They won their opening 11 games before a 0-0 draw with Cape Town City and were unbeaten through their first 29 fixtures (W22 D7).

However, City defeated them 1-0 on the final day of the season, denying Sundowns an unprecedented unbeaten campaign.

Pirates’ current tally of 28 points from 10 matches is level with Sundowns in 1999/2000 and Kaizer Chiefs in 2014/15.

In all three previous instances in which a club collected at least 28 points from their opening 10 games, they went on to lift the league title. Pirates would therefore become the first to miss out should they fail to retain their crown this season.

Pirates’ previous best tally after 10 matches was 27 points in the 2024/25 campaign under José Riveiro, when they won nine of their opening 10 fixtures but also suffered a defeat to Stellenbosch FC.

They eventually finished runners-up to Sundowns, 12 points behind the champions.

Pirates are next in league action away to Richards Bay on December 16, although they have CAF Champions League commitments before then.