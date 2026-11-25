Mourinho described Bellingham as "without any doubt" the best midfielder in the world

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho hailed Jude Bellingham's game-changing display in the 5-1 Champions League rout of PSV on Tuesday.

The England international came on at half-time with Los Blancos trailing and inspired a sensational second half display, including scoring a magnificent effort from distance.

Bellingham had given Mourinho credit for helping him find arguably the best form he has enjoyed at Madrid in recent weeks, with Los Blancos winning a 10th straight match, but the coach said the midfielder only had himself to thank.

"I think the main figure responsible for what Jude is today is Jude, and his team-mates. I try to help a little," said the Portuguese coach.

"He's an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything - he has physicality, he has technique, he has tactical understanding of the game, he has ambition, he has absolutely everything and today, obviously not by himself, but he changed the direction of the match.

Bellingham's display vs PSV Flashscore

"He's an absolutely extraordinary player and for me, without any doubt, the best midfielder in the world."

Madrid's victory over the Dutch champions maintained their 100% start to the league phase, in which they are provisional leaders.

Mourinho reiterated his view that it was a "scandal" that Bellingham was not ranked in the top 10 players in the world at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The coach said his team's performance in the first half was dreadful, trailing PSV 1-0 at half-time, and that Bellingham was key in turning it around.

"The first half was shocking," added Mourinho. "This number five gave the team a totally different dynamic."

Bellingham said he "did not know" how he scored his brilliant goal, flicking the ball up on the edge of the box and slicing a stunning effort inside the far post.

The English midfielder, upon joining Real Madrid, took Zinedine Zidane's number five shirt in "homage" to the Frenchman, whom he admired, and some have compared his goal against PSV to a Zidane-style strike.

"I do things that you guys think are similar to Zidane, but he was much better than me," Bellingham told reporters.