Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has compared Andoni Iraola’s squad to the club’s 2005 Champions League-winning team but doubts they can repeat that success this season.

The Reds visit Club Brugge on Wednesday hoping to get their continental campaign back on track following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce.

Although the Merseyside giants head to Belgium full of confidence after thrashing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield, Aldridge believes several rivals are better placed to lift the trophy.

However, the former Republic of Ireland international has not ruled out another surprise triumph, recalling how Rafael Benitez’s unfancied side defied the odds in Istanbul more than two decades ago.

"I can say this squad can remind me of the season we won the Champions League in Istanbul. It wasn’t the best Liverpool side, but they went onto win the trophy," Aldridge told Flashscore via 711sports.be

"Everything will have to fall their way this season for them to win the trophy again.

"But honestly, I do feel Liverpool will fall short as there are other teams who are stronger currently. Although in this competition, you never know."

The former Republic of Ireland legend believes Liverpool’s defeat to Fenerbahce exposed weaknesses Iraola must address if his team are to go far in the Champions League.

The Reds took the lead through Trey Nyoni, but the Turkish Super Lig outfit fought back to claim a memorable victory in a five-goal thriller.

Aldridge stressed the importance of securing a top eight finish in the league phase to avoid the play-offs, while calling for greater concentration and making home advantage count.

"The Fenerbahce defeat was difficult to take," he added.

"I think Liverpool let themselves down in this one and they need to ensure this doesn’t happen again in games, otherwise Liverpool will face a tough draw in the knockout stages.

"I think Liverpool will qualify for the knockout stages and get enough points. The aim would be to finish in the top eight to avoid the play-offs.

"So, in order to do so, they need to concentrate more during games and finish teams off when they have the chance, as Anfield is a tough place to go for teams, so home advantage is key to winning those remaining games."

Andoni Iraola Ryan Browne / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Reasons for optimism under Iraola

Although Aldridge has doubts about Liverpool’s chances of winning silverware this season, he has been impressed by the progress made under Iraola.

The former striker praised the Spaniard’s attacking philosophy and Florian Wirtz’s improved form, suggesting that patience and further investment could take the team to the next level.

He also stressed the importance of getting Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike back to full fitness as the Reds face a demanding schedule.

"The football is better, so yes, encouraging and Wirtz is playing better, and we are still without Bradley and Ekitike, so it’s important we get these players back," he continued.

"But I’m enjoying watching Liverpool and can see the way Iraola is trying to play positive football.

"So, he is doing okay, it will take time and with the right investment we are a few players away. So, I am encouraged by what I am seeing."

With the Reds still competing on both domestic and European fronts, the 68-year-old claims a top four Premier League finish would represent a satisfactory outcome in Iraola’s debut season at Anfield.

"I have said, I think top four for Liverpool this season is a good return and investing well in the transfer window in January and next summer is key to progressing to challenge for the title again," he added.

"In the Champions League, you never know what can happen in the knockout stages, so there is a chance, but other teams are currently stronger. But Liverpool can compete well in both competitions."

After facing Club Brugge, Liverpool will turn their attention to the Premier League title race, with fixtures against Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea awaiting Iraola’s men.