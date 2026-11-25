Rangers needed a three-goal blitz in 10 minutes after half-time to beat Aberdeen 3-2 and close to within one point of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

Aberdeen's bright start under new boss Mario Frick continued when Brad Lyons gave the Dons a shock half-time lead at Ibrox.

Yet, Rangers roared back to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games, which began when the sides last met at Pittodrie in August.

A triple half-time change by Derek McInnes reaped immediate reward as the in-form Ryan Naderi levelled.

Djeidi Gassama then sprinted clear onto Naderi's pass to score as Rangers netted twice inside the opening two minutes of the second half.

Nico Raskin looked to have secured the points when he stroked home from Gassama's pass.

Yet, just a minute later Findlay Marshall's sweet finish gave Aberdeen hope once more.

Both sides had chances galore for more goals in a frantic finale, but McInnes's men held on for a vital three points.

Hibernian ended their wait since April for a home league win thanks to a 2-1 victory over Dundee to edge five points clear of the relegation zone.