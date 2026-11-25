FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya says protest is directed at decision to award Burundi a goal

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has lodged a complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against match officiating during their Group I Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi played on November 17th in Bujumbura.

FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya said the protest is specifically directed at the decision to award Burundi a goal in the 78th minute of the match, scored by Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who, in FAZ’s considered assessment, was in a clear offside position at the moment the ball was played by his teammate.

During the matchday four fixture at the Stade Intwari Stadium, the two nations settled for a 1-1 draw.

The Swallows struck first in the 78th minute through Bimenyimana before the Chipolopolo equalised in the 85th minute.

According to Chakatazya, FAZ filed the protest within the requisite 24-hour window after the match and paid the mandatory protest fee for the complaint to be admissible by the African body.

Zambia have attached video evidence

“As Zambia FA, we have formally filed our complaint with CAF and followed all the steps in ensuring that our complaint is valid,” said Chakatazya as quoted by FAZ Media.

“We have attached video evidence of our claims and will now wait for the due process to be seen out. We had to take our time to come out in the open to ensure that we met all the due processes that this process demands.”

FAZ further cited the refereeing quartet from Cape Verde comprising Fabricio Duarte Andrade Santos (referee), Helio Correia Semedo (assistant referee), Djery Gomes Lopes (assistant referee II) and Leonidas Lenine Barbosa da Graça (fourth official).

“FAZ’s protest concerns the failure by the assistant referee to signal the apparent offside infringement and the subsequent decision by the centre referee, Fabricio Duarte Andrade Santos, to allow the goal to stand,” added Chakatazya.

“In our considered view, this constitutes a serious error in the application of Law 11 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

“The apparent offside position of the goal scorer was particularly evident, raising serious questions regarding the positioning, concentration and decision-making of the appointed match officials.”

Chakatazya maintained FAZ is confident justice will prevail on the matter given the wider implications on the eventual standings of the group.

Following the draw, Zambia remained third in the group with five points, two less than leaders Algeria with two matches remaining to conclude the qualifiers.

Togo, who defeated Algeria 3-0 in the other group fixture, are second with six points, while Burundi are fourth with three points.

The qualifying campaign will conclude with matchdays five and six in March 2027, when the remaining places at Africa's flagship football tournament will be confirmed.

Alongside Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, six other nations have already punched their ticket to the 2027 AFCON finals to be staged in East Africa from June 19th to July 17th after matchday four matches played in round two of the qualifiers.

While the three East African nations earned automatic qualification for being co-hosts, Senegal, Morocco, Mali, Cameroon, Benin, and Burkina Faso have joined them in the list.