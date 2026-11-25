Hosts Kashima Antlers cruised to a 3-0 win ⁠over Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday as the J-League champions moved into pole position in the ‌eastern league phase standings of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Ryoya ‌Ogawa's curling free-kick in the 17th ‌minute sent the Japanese side on their way to ‌their fourth win in five games as Toru ‌Oniki's team climbed above compatriots Vissel Kobe and into first place.

"Since this was a home game, taking all ‌three points at home was absolutely ⁠essential," said Kashima ‌midfielder Kento Misao.

"We were able to score twice from ​set pieces and, as we all know, games are ultimately decided by goals. In ​that sense, I think the match unfolded pretty much the way we had planned."

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Kashima doubled their ⁠lead on the ​hour mark when Ogawa's corner was partially cleared and Naomichi Ueda clipped his cross back into the centre and Kaito Chida powered in a header.

Substitute ‌Yuma Suzuki put the result beyond doubt with a header two minutes after his introduction as Kashima moved on to 13 points from their five matches.

Kashima lead Kobe by a point with three league phase matches remaining with the first eight finishers in both east and west Asia advancing to the last 16 in March.

The quarter-finals, ‌semi-finals and final will be played in Saudi ​Arabia in April and May.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, ‌moved up to third with a 2-0 win over Thailand's Port FC.

Yusei Toshida's 71st-minute header broke the resistance of a stubborn Port defence and Deniz Hummit put the result beyond ⁠doubt when he finished ⁠from a tight ‌angle in stoppage time.