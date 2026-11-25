Senegal have received plenty of messages of support from the football world after being reinstated as 2025 AFCON champions.

Senegal won the tournament final 1-0 after extra time, but events during the game marred the win.

After a disallowed Senegal goal and a late VAR-reviewed penalty awarded to Morocco, Senegal's players and coaching staff walked off the pitch in protest, delaying play for around 15 minutes before returning.

Their actions led Senegal to be stripped of the title, and Morocco announced as champions. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday that Senegal should be reinstated as winners.

Numerous Senegalese football icons shared their immediate reactions to the news.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly stated “Welcome back home", while icon El-Hadji Diouf proclaimed: "Football has won."

One Senegal fan was quoted as saying that the match should be decided on the pitch and not in the courts; otherwise, “it would have meant the end of football”.

South Africa Minister Claims “Senegal Deserves Credit”

It wasn’t just the Senegalese who reacted. South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie praised Senegal and said everyone else should take a leaf out of their book.

"Senegal deserves credit for how it handled the last eight months,” he said. “It didn’t give up and it didn't take the fight to the streets. It took its case to the proper forum and trusted the process. That should be the example for every federation on our continent."

"Congratulations, Senegal, the rightful champions of Africa."