Morocco national team player Sofyan Amrabat has described the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to restore their rivals, Senegal, as the champions for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a "strange situation."

On Tuesday, CAS overturned the previous ruling issued by the Appeals Committee of CAF, confirming the right of the Senegalese national team to be crowned with the continental title.

The decision by CAS came 10 months after the controversial AFCON final on January 18th, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, which the Lions of Teranga won 1-0 after extra time, but subsequently lost 3-0 in the boardroom.

The decision to overturn Senegal’s victory was reached in March when the African body’s Appeal Board ruled they had forfeited ⁠the match by walking off the pitch in protest of Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

'It’s a strange situation'

"Honestly, it doesn’t evoke much emotion in me, because it was almost a year ago," said the Ajax player as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"It’s a very peculiar and rather strange situation. You lose the final, then you receive the trophy, and now you have to give it back again. It’s a strange situation, and it’s a shame for us.

"But there’s nothing we can do about it."

Amrabat added: "When you win a match, a final, you feel joy. You celebrate with people. At the time, we hardly experienced that. It was different, really strange.

"What happened isn’t good for the image of African football. It’s not normal. Almost a year later, we’re still debating who won the tournament.

"It casts a shadow over what was otherwise a fantastic competition. It’s a shame, because African football is booming.

"I hope that next time, we’ll win this trophy on the pitch, without all this fuss."

'I’ve never been to Switzerland'

Meanwhile, Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall has denied having any contact with the arbitrators of CAS before the ruling was made.

“I’m telling you that’s completely false. I’ve never spoken with any member of the panel. I’ve never been to Switzerland," said Fall.

"It’s something I’m discovering like everyone else. Honestly, it surprised me. And it even astonished me that such accusations could exist.

"I think it’s even the honour of the tribunal that’s tarnished."

The ruling has seen the Atlas Lions drop two places in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Morocco, who recently climbed to fifth position in the world rankings, have now slipped to seventh after losing 18.02 ranking points following Tuesday’s landmark decision.

Morocco previously had 1,809.37 points but have seen their tally reduced to 1,791.35, allowing Portugal and Brazil to move ahead of them into fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Morocco had achieved their highest-ever FIFA ranking, climbing to fifth place in the November 18th rankings released by world football governing body FIFA.

Their historic achievement saw them equal Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who reached fifth position in April 1994, becoming the first African nation to occupy that position.