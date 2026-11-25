Ghana captain Jordan Ayew says he is enjoying life at Sheffield United and is determined to use his experience to help the club and its younger players.

The forward made the comments after providing an assist for Sheffield United’s late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Southampton at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Ayew set up Sydie Peck’s 90th-minute goal to earn the Blades a point after Lewis Dobbin had given Southampton the lead in the 10th minute. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

The 34-year-old, who joined Sheffield United as a free agent in September, said he had received a warm welcome since arriving at the club and was focused on contributing to the team’s objectives.

“Since I came to this club they have welcomed me so well. The only thing I have to do is to do my best and perform and help the team reach their targets,” he said.

Ayew, who has scored twice for the Blades, added that he believed Sheffield was the right place for him and his family and was keen to continue enjoying his football.

“I thought Sheffield is the right place for me, my family and entourage. So far I am happy. I want to keep enjoying myself and performing well.

“It's a massive club and I am not coming here to be star man. I'm coming here to help the young ones and team as well and be a plus,” he added.

The Ghanaian forward will hope to maintain his contribution as Sheffield United continue their Championship campaign.