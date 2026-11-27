Roughly one year ago, Chelsea starlet Estevao was bamboozling Barcelona's back line and scoring a wondrous Champions League goal that all but cemented his place in the Blues line-up.

A player whom many had suggested was the heir to Neymar in the national team, the West Londoners had moved quickly to secure the youngster's services when the opportunity became available.

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Estevao needs more minutes

At £29 million, he was still considered a bargain, and moved to Europe at around the same time as Palmeiras colleagues, Endrick and Luis Guilherme.

The former endured an awful time at Real Madrid initially, but is now back at the club after a loan spell at Lyon. He has yet to score in this spell, however.

Guilherme hardly got going during his time at West Ham, before he was moved on to Portuguese giants Sporting, though he too hasn't enjoyed the most productive of spells. Indeed, in 33 games in all competitions since joining, he's scored just two goals.

Unfortunately for Estevao, he just isn't getting enough time on the pitch to be able to build up a head of steam and make his selection inevitable.

No goals or assists this season

In the 11 appearances he has made in all competitions during 2026/27, he's not managed to score or assist in any, but any frustration will arguably come from not getting a decent enough run in the team.

No player is immune to a lack of confidence, which generally only comes from playing regularly.

Chelsea could've shot themselves in the foot, however, as it's opened the door for other clubs to court Estevao.

No goals or assists for Estevao this season Flashscore

One in particular, Paris Saint-Germain, could be very appealing to the young Brazilian.

According to reports circulating in Europe, the current Champions League holders are scouring the market for replacements for the injured pair of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, and Estevao, evidently, fits the bill.

Though there has been no comment from the Brazilian's camp, it's not beyond the realm of possibility for the youngster to be thrilled by such interest.

Chelsea plummeting again

Chelsea themselves are enduring yet another average season, and despite another new manager being brought in as well as more money being spent, the Blues are only just inside the top 10, one point ahead of London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who take up that 10th spot.

Let's not forget that the Lilywhites couldn't buy a win for weeks at the start of the season, and yet here they are only a point behind Chelsea.

Chelsea's current Premier League position Flashscore

Having both won and lost five games, as well as scoring and conceding 20 goals, life certainly hasn't been dull under Xabi Alonso, but without a single 90-minute appearance clocked up under him, Estevao would be forgiven for wanting to take the PSG opportunity if it arises.

Are the French giants wise to be interested, though, particularly given the Brazilian's lack of minutes this season?

Just 24 starts in one and a half seasons

Estevao is certainly a player who excites when given the chance, and his mixture of upper body strength - deceiving from one so slight - pace over short distances, and trickery with the ball gives him an edge.

As long as PSG supporters don't expect a 'like for like' replacement for Doue or Kvaratskhelia, and judge the Brazilian on his merits, he could quickly become a fan favourite.

In the time he's been at Chelsea, he's been part of the matchday squad on 47 occasions, but has started just 24 of those matches.

Though he's managed just eight goals in that time, only six Chelsea players have scored more. Estevao has also hit the woodwork on four more occasions, which, had the shots gone in, he would've moved into the top four in the squad for goals scored.

45 chances created is a great return, as is his pass completion rate of 83.77%, even though the latter is slightly down on that of colleagues who play much more regularly.

A 32.43% cross accuracy is actually the best in the entire Chelsea squad, so it becomes more understandable, the deeper you delve into Estevao's output, why he might be a little put out that he can't seem to get in the team - injuries permitting.

Alonso is well within his rights to play the team he wants to, of course, but consistently sidelining the Brazilian probably isn't his best decision, given the circumstances the squad finds itself in at the moment.