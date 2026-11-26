For the second time in as many UEFA Europa League games, Camilo Duran came off the bench to win the game for Celtic as they saw off second-tier Torreense 2-1 in Leiria.

The Celts started on the front foot, and were rewarded for their early pressure when Javi Vazquez turned Jota’s cross into his own net on nine minutes.

However, the Taca de Portugal winners responded well and Vazquez himself almost levelled on the quarter-hour mark when his drilled free-kick was thwarted by the foot of Sam Johnstone.

That save only delayed parity though, as on 19 minutes, the hosts equalised. Alejandro Alfaro rattled the crossbar from range, and although Kieran Tierney was first to the loose ball, he made a mess of his clearance, gifting the ball to Dany Jean and the Haitian international finished clinically from a narrow angle.

Match momentum Flashscore

Joao Nuno’s men came close to taking the lead just moments later when Volnei’s header from a corner was saved well by Johnstone.

The Hoops did finish the first half in the ascendancy, with Kasper Hogh involved in their best pair of chances.

First, he forced a fine save from Adriel from a narrow angle before he came inches away from finishing Luke McCowan’s cutback.

Having been gifted their opener, Martin O’Neill’s men were almost presented with another just after the restart when Torreense captain Stopira’s loose pass was picked off by Jota, but his lobbed effort was stopped by the backtracking Adriel.

Jota continued to be a threat in his homeland, as the Portuguese winger’s pass was met by Tierney but his effort was blocked on the line by Volnei.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, though, as Jean threatened again when he rippled the side netting just before the hour mark.

Musa Drammeh was the hosts’ hero last time out in Europe with his stoppage-time winner over Ararat-Armenia, and the Gambian striker had a big chance on 70 minutes to give them the lead when he outpaced the Celtic defence but dragged his effort wide of the post with only Johnstone to beat.

The Scottish champions laboured in the closing stages, but just as he did against Besiktas, Duran popped up to win the game. With just over five minutes remaining, he rose to nod home from fellow sub James Forrest’s pinpoint delivery from the right, which means his side have now won back-to-back games in Europe, having lost their first three league phase matches.

Torreense, meanwhile, stay inside the top 24 and above their opponents on goal difference.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Colby Dovonan (Celtic)