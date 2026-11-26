Sunderland missed the chance to all but book their ticket to the UEFA Europa League knockout stages as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jagiellonia Białystok, who remain unbeaten in Europe against British opponents.

Jagiellonia have struggled for momentum in the Europa League this term, so it was little surprise to see them start on the back foot in the North East.

Not even five minutes were on the clock when Enzo Le Fee went close for Sunderland, bursting into the penalty area before watching on with angst as Slawomir Abramowicz tipped away his deflected effort.

The Polish side’s stopper was called into action on 18 minutes to keep the Black Cats at bay once more, producing a flying save to his left to thwart Malick Fofana, who unleashed a stinging drive from distance.

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Pressure remained on the Jagiellonia goal for most of the half, and the Poles almost gift-wrapped an opening goal for Sunderland.

A short back pass was pounced on by Le Fee, who rounded Abramowicz before squaring for Nilson Angulo, but he dithered on the ball and was denied by a goal-saving block by Yuki Kobayashi.

Jagiellonia’s attacking offerings were few and far between in the first half, but they almost hit Regis Le Bris’ men with a sucker punch shortly before half-time when Kajetan Szmyt’s free kick forced a strong save from Robin Roefs, who had been a spectator for much of the half.

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It didn’t take Sunderland long after the break to finally find a breakthrough - less than two minutes in fact - as Le Fee’s ball across the box was finished off at the far post from almost on the line by Timur Tutyerov.

But their hard work was undone just moments later as a moment of madness from Reinildo saw him underhit a back pass and Kamil Jozwiak pounced to round Roefs and roll into an empty net.

Another error almost saw the Polish side complete the turnaround a minute later, but this time Roefs was equal to Jozwiak’s strike from the edge of the area.

Enzo Le Fee stats Flashscore

Sunderland errors were met with groans as the game went on, as frustration grew at their final-third shortcomings, and they weren’t helped by heroic defending from Jagiellonia, as a last-ditch block denied Angulo what looked set to be a certain goal.

Despite probing heavily in the closing stages, Le Bris’ men were unable to find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw, which served as the ninth game in their last ten at the Stadium of Light in which they’ve scored no more than once.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland)