Thomas Frank earned his first win as Crystal Palace manager as his side came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Real Sociedad 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

With both sides locked on five points each pre-round, the first half was unsurprisingly cagey. Dean Henderson was called into action after 12 minutes, keeping out Benat Turrientes’ strike from distance.

The goalkeeper then did well to stop Goncalo Guedes twice, parrying both efforts from inside the box. Unlike their opponents, Palace failed to record a shot on target before half-time, with Chris Richards missing their best chance as he headed wide from a corner.

Match momentum Flashscore

Sociedad started positively and really should have been in front in the early stages as Guedes crossed to Mikel Oyarzabal in a great position, but the captain could not lead by example as he shot straight at Henderson.

Palace were second-best, but had the chance to score against the run of play when Yeremy Pino stepped up for a dangerous free-kick, but having scored in his first three UEL games, many would have expected him to do better when he curled well over the bar.

That was a rare sight of goal for the Eagles, and Sociedad quickly gained control back to set off more attacks.

One of them eventually paid off when Arsen Zakharyan crossed for Mamadou Sarr to open his account for the season by tapping home.

However, Palace were handed a lifeline when Jon Martin brought down Jean-Philippe Mateta for a penalty and a subsequent second yellow card that saw the Sociedad defender sent off.

Mateta stepped up himself to take it, and the hosts’ first shot on target was a goal as he slotted down the middle.

Match stats Flashscore

That equaliser lifted the mood in the stadium, and it was Palace that were close to finding a winner when Daichi Kamada’s effort was cleared off the line by Sociedad’s goalscorer Sarr.

Then, two substitutes combined brilliantly as Jorgen Strand Larsen’s overhead kick found Dwight McNeil at the back post, and after scoring an own goal that cost the Eagles against Coventry City last weekend, he gratefully tapped home to give his team all three points.

Dean Henderson stats Flashscore

There was even time for a second Palace penalty after a Carlos Soler handball, but Pino stepped up this time and it was saved by Unai Marrero. Nonetheless, victory ends a four-match winless run (D1, L3), and crucially gives Frank his first win and something to build on.

Pellegrino Matarazzo will be disappointed given his side was dominant before the penalty and red card, and crucially, Sociedad slip out of the top 24 as a result.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)