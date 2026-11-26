Besiktas fans display a banner in support of Palestine during their match against Hapoel Beer Sheva

Turkey's football federation on Thursday strongly condemned what it described as "unacceptable" actions undertaken by Georgian police targeting Besiktas supporters who unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner during a UEFA Europa League match against Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behaviour and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match between our representative Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva in Georgia," the federation said in a statement.

Turkish football fans clashed with police in Georgia, temporarily halting the game that had been moved from Istanbul over security concerns.

UEFA announced last month that it was moving the fixture to Georgia after Turkish authorities informed European football's governing body that, "for safety and security reasons", the match could not be hosted in Istanbul.

Several people were believed to have been detained after clashes erupted in the stands of a stadium in Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi, local media reported.

Besiktas supporters scuffled with police and hurled objects at officers as they attempted to make arrests, live footage of the match showed.

Georgian broadcaster TV Pirveli reported that Turkish fans had unfurled a Palestinian flag and chanted anti-Israeli slogans before police intervened.

Police used pepper spray against fans, some of whom received medical attention, Turkey's DHA news agency reported.

The match was suspended in the 25th minute but subsequently resumed.

The incidents prompted Turkey's top diplomat Hakan Fidan to call his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili.

"Officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi are at the stadium," a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights."

Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated sharply over the war in Gaza.

Besiktas had endured a troubled journey to Georgia on Wednesday, when the plane carrying the team was diverted to an airport in northeastern Turkey after reportedly being struck by lightning.

The Turkish club's delegation eventually reached Batumi by road.