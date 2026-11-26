Britain ended their seven-year wait for a Davis Cup semi-final berth as Henry Patten and Neal Skupski delivered a decisive doubles victory to secure a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday and set up a showdown with Spain.

Britain are chasing a first Davis Cup title since 2015 and moved a step closer after Patten and Skupski defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2, 7-6 (6).

The tie had been finely poised after the teams split the opening singles matches.

"It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point," said Patten. "It makes it a lot easier for me."

"We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practice a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday," said Skupski.

Patten's reaction to Britain's doubles victory Marco Romandini

Cameron Norrie gave Britain a 1-0 lead by overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German for a 4-2 advantage in the deciding set before sealing victory in one hour and 33 minutes.

Germany hit back through world number one Alexander Zverev, who eased to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery.

The French Open and US Open champion dominated on serve, and converted four of his six break-point chances without facing a single one himself.

Jodar steps up as Alcaraz watches on

Spain later swept past Austria 2-0 without calling on Carlos Alcaraz, with Rafael Jodar recovering from a shaky start to seal their place in Saturday's semi-final.

Fresh from winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, seven-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz watched from the bench as his teammates secured Spain's passage. He had been lined up to partner Marcel Granollers against Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner if a deciding doubles match was needed.

Daniel Merida Aguilar put Spain ahead with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Joel Schwaerzler before world number 10 Jodar beat Jurij Rodionov 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

The 20-year-old Spaniard lost serve twice in the opening set but swept through the second without dropping a game.

Jodar then saved a break point in the opening game of the decider before breaking the 119th-ranked Austrian for a 3-1 lead and pulling clear to clinch the tie.