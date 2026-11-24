Jannik Sinner is likely to miss the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner risks missing the Australian Open after confirming on Tuesday that he has undergone surgery on his troublesome right knee.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played a match since winning Wimbledon for the second time in July, with less than two months until the start of the first major tournament of the season in Melbourne.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn't respond as we had all hoped, that's why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band."

Sinner, 25, who recently lost top spot in the men's world rankings to Alexander Zverev, admitted recently that the injury left him barely able to move.

"The worst part for me about this injury is that I cannot compete, I cannot play tennis.

"Also my life outside of tennis is a bit more limited because of a simple fact that I cannot do things that I really like, because I want to protect my knee."

Sinner is a two-time champion at the Australian Open, which begins on January 17th.