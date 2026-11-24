Czech Republic's Tomas Machac beat Canada's ⁠Liam Draxl 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday as they took a 1-0 lead ‌in their Davis Cup quarter-final, marking the two ‌nations' first meeting in the premier ‌international men's team competition.

The Czechs are chasing ‌their first Davis Cup semi-final appearance in ‌over a decade, while Canada are looking to make the last four for the ‌first time since their 2022 title ⁠triumph.

Machac, the ‌former world number 20 who won mixed doubles ​gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made a flying start against ​world number 154 Draxl, surging into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Draxl got ⁠on the ​board at 4-1, but could not prevent Machac from taking the opening set comfortably. Draxl battled back to force a decider, but ‌Machac regained control by breaking for a 4-2 lead in the third before sealing victory in one hour 55 minutes.

The tie will be decided over a maximum of three rubbers, with the two singles contests followed by doubles if required. The winners will face either three-time defending champions Italy or South Korea in ​Friday's semi-final.

World number 14 Jiri Lehecka ‌is due to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked 17th, in the second singles rubber before Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl take on Auger-Aliassime and ⁠Duncan Chan in ⁠the doubles.