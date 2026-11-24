The Czech Republic got the Davis Cup finals underway on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Canada to secure their spot in the last four.

Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka got the better of Liam Draxl and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively, in the first two singles rubbers to give the previous two-time winners an insurmountable lead ahead of the doubles in Bologna.

The Czech Republic will face either Italy, the three-time defending champions, or South Korea, the surprise packages at this Final 8, in the last four.

"I think every match here is difficult because the crowd is pushing you," Machac said in the mixed zone.

"It's different. It's very different compared to normal tournaments."

World number 59 Machac secured the first point for the Czechs by beating 154th-ranked Liam Draxl 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

It was then the turn of the top seeds from each team to take to the court: Lehecka, world number 14, against former world number four Auger-Aliassime.

In an intense, high-calibre match, 17th-ranked Auger-Aliassime had the upper hand in the first set, creating nine break points compared to Lehecka's three.

Neither player managed to convert a single one, however, and Lehecka got the upper hand in the tie-break, which he won by firing an ace and a winning serve on the final two points.

With momentum on his side, the rock-solid Czech broke the 26-year-old's serve in the second set to take a 3-0 lead, then earned several double break points before sending his team through to the semi-finals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory.