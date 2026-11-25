Carlos Alcaraz (left) of Team Spain speaks to the media alongside David Ferrer during a press conference

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Wednesday ⁠that he misses rival Jannik Sinner and believes the Italian made the right ‌decision to undergo knee surgery.

Sinner is expected to miss ‌the Australian Open after undergoing surgery ‌on a persistent knee problem on Tuesday, extending ‌an absence that has kept the 25-year-old ‌off the tour since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

"I'm going ‌to say tennis misses him. I ⁠miss him. We ‌haven't seen each other since April," Alcaraz told ​a news conference ahead of Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final against Austria on ​Thursday.

"The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. ⁠He's young, has ​a lot of years ahead of him. I'm sure he's going to come back even stronger, even better.

"Can't wait to see him ‌practising, stepping back on court. I wish him the best, a speedy recovery, and hopefully see him around on the tour and talk to him."

Spaniard Alcaraz, 23, missed nearly five months this season with a wrist injury before claiming titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and ‌the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The world number ​three is managing the physical issues that ‌troubled him in Turin last week.

"Still recovering, still doing some exercises to make things stronger so that I don't have any pain or any problems in ⁠the next few ⁠days," he added.

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