Former world number five Lorenzo Musetti beat 787th-ranked Hong Seong-chan 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the opening rubber to put hosts Italy on the board in Bologna.
However, Kwon Soon-woo kept an unfancied Korean team alive in the tie with a surprise three-set win over world number seven Flavio Cobolli, Italy's top-ranked player in the absence of the injured Jannik Sinner.
Berrettini and Vavassori then squeezed past Kwon and Chung Hyeon in a pair of tiebreaks to seal Italy's passage into the last four, saving four set points in the second set to prevail 7-6 (2), 7-6 (11).
Italy go on to face the Czech Republic, who downed Canada 2-0 in the first quarter-final on Tuesday.
Germany and world number one Alexander Zverev take on Britain on Thursday before Carlos Alcaraz leads Spain against Austria.