Three-time reigning Davis Cup champions Italy booked their place in the semi-finals Wednesday as Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori won the decisive doubles rubber to clinch a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

Former world number five Lorenzo Musetti beat 787th-ranked Hong Seong-chan 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the opening rubber to put hosts Italy on the board in Bologna.

However, Kwon Soon-woo kept an unfancied Korean team alive in the tie with a surprise three-set win over world number seven Flavio Cobolli, Italy's top-ranked player in the absence of the injured Jannik Sinner.

Berrettini and Vavassori then squeezed past Kwon and Chung Hyeon in a pair of tiebreaks to seal Italy's passage into the last four, saving four set points in the second set to prevail 7-6 (2), 7-6 (11).

Italy go on to face the Czech Republic, who downed Canada 2-0 in the first quarter-final on Tuesday.

Germany and world number one Alexander Zverev take on Britain on Thursday before Carlos Alcaraz leads Spain against Austria.