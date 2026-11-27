In his new exclusive column for Flashscore, former Premier League and international player Steven Caulker gives his verdict on the big talking points in football. This week, he discusses Manchester City's recent struggles under Enzo Maresca and the factors contributing to their form slump after a red-hot start.

One point from a possible 12 in the last four league games has turned Manchester City's flying start completely on its head. City are now six points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, and their midweek draw against a struggling Napoli side shows very few signs of improvement.

Is it too early to panic or are Manchester City experiencing a mini crisis?

On paper, Enzo Maresca looked like the perfect fit to take over the reins at City this summer. Having worked at the club under Pep Guardiola, he knew exactly what he would be inheriting in terms of style of play, mentality of the players, and fans' expectations.

Guardiola shadow and off-field storm

Stepping into the shoes of Guardiola was never going to be easy for any manager after the remarkable success he achieved during his 10-year reign as City boss. Regardless of the overhanging charges, I believe what he achieved on the pitch was special. Six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, three FA Cups, and one Champions League, alongside some other smaller trophies.

During his 10 years in charge, Manchester City never went more than four league games without a win. Maresca is already in danger of going five games without a win if they fail to beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

"We are trying to find the solution. It's like a restart, we said already many times, but after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method. It's not easy to suddenly 'tack'; now all of a sudden we change," said the current Manchester City boss.

Manchester City's recent Premier League results Flashscore

Let's take a closer look at what is going wrong for Maresca and Manchester City after what was the perfect start with seven wins in seven.

First, it's impossible to ignore the hammer blow they were dealt in late September when the club was found guilty of 114 financial breaches by an independent commission. While City have appealed the decision, a lot of damage has already been done to their reputation, and the players looked to be understandably distressed with the uncertainty of their future.

In my opinion, it's very unlikely Maresca thought this was coming; I'm almost certain any doubts around this would have put him off taking the job in the summer.

Since the news broke, City have won just five of their 11 matches in all competitions, conceding 20 goals. I don't believe the looming breaches are the only reason that City are struggling, but I do believe it's playing a part, especially when you look at the number of individual errors in recent weeks.

Manchester City are third in the Premier League table Flashscore

Transition pains

Secondly, as Maresca alluded to in an interview on Monday, the team is going through a transition period and the change doesn't happen overnight. Pep is well known for being extremely intense, whereas Maresca is known to be more laid-back.

Their different styles of management and various tactical approaches mean that the players will need some time to adjust in order to reach their maximum level consistently. Personally, I used to hate changing managers, especially during the middle of the season, which is something that has become so common in football today.

It can be so unsettling: one manager wants you to play this way, the next manager wants you to play a different way, the weekly schedule changes, the relationship that you built with staff has gone and you're starting again from zero.

Maresca, however, did have a pre-season to get his own ideas across, build relationships, and bring in a few players that would suit his system. I am not sure he has got that part right so far.

After spending £124 million on Enzo Fernandez, £116 million on Elliot Anderson, and £81 million on Ayyoub Bouaddi, I was expecting to see a strong Manchester City midfield, alongside Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.

Maresca's preferred pairing has been Anderson and Fernandez, with Anderson dropping deep to support the build-up play and Fernandez predominantly staying high up on the right-hand side. The issue with that has been when City lose the ball, they're exposed to the counter, with Nottingham Forest taking full advantage a few weeks ago.

Last week against Fulham, he decided to change the midfield pairing and hand a start to Bouaddi; he then followed that up midweek by starting all three of them in the middle against Napoli. He seems uncertain of his best starting 11 at the moment, and that can be a cause for concern with Arsenal up next on Sunday.