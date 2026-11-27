AmaZulu will be seeking to equal their best sequence of league victories in five years when they host Milford FC in a Betway Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Usuthu are on a run of five consecutive wins in the top division since a 5-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in August. They had won six matches in a row in all competitions before a 2-1 loss to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.

The last time they won six consecutive league games was in the 2020/21 season, when they finished second under coach Benni McCarthy.

That sequence started with a 2-1 victory away to Kaizer Chiefs and was ended by a 0-0 draw with Sundowns. It was part of a remarkable run of 12 wins and two draws in 14 league games that propelled Usuthu up the table.

Their current run under coach Arthur Zwane is already their joint second-best winning streak in the PSL era, matching five successive victories in the 2008/09 season under Clive Barker.

Should Usuthu win their game in hand on league leaders Orlando Pirates, they will be only three points behind them, and while nobody is talking about them as title contenders, they continue to pick up wins.

Having not played a league game in almost a month, and with just one fixture in that time against Stellenbosch, there is a concern that the side may be rusty this weekend.

But Milford will be in the same boat, having not played at all since the end of October, when they defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0.

If AmaZulu beat Milford to equal their club record for consecutive league victories in the PSL era, their chance to break it will come away to Sekhukhune United on December 5.