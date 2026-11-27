Second in the table, three points behind their city rivals, the French capital’s second club are enjoying a unique moment in their history, and much of the credit goes to a coach who is rebuilding his reputation after an unhappy spell at Chelsea.

The home of Paris FC is just a stone’s throw from that of Paris Saint-Germain. In this affluent suburban area, the power of a sport that had virtually no place in the French capital until two decades ago is now impossible to miss.

Today, 15 years after Qatari ownership took charge of the reigning European champions, there is finally a club just a few metres away capable of providing a counterpoint.

The barely 50 metres separating the Stade Jean Bouin from the Parc des Princes are currently reflected in the three-point gap in the table.

Those three points will disappear tonight if Liam Rosenior’s side beat Brest. At least until Luis Enrique’s team take on Lorient at home on Saturday.

The Arnault family’s work, having acquired a majority stake in the club, has been excellent. But at the heart of it all was the decision to give their London-born coach a chance to redeem himself.

Paris FC in the Ligue 1 standings Flashscore

Rosenior's redemption

Liam Rosenior, who came close to seeing his reputation damaged during his brief spell at Chelsea, has found an ambitious environment and a squad built to raise the bar beyond last season’s fight for survival.

At Paris FC, he has introduced a clear style based on possession, structured build-up play and a high press. The numbers reflect it: 23 points from 11 games. His record stands at seven wins, two draws, and two losses, with 21 goals making Paris FC the league’s fourth-highest scorers and 10 conceded giving them the fourth-best defence.

"I don’t want to hide from it; I know we’re in a good position in the table," said the English coach, who at 42 is writing another chapter of Ligue 1 history. After his successful spell at Strasbourg, he is also washing away the stain left by his time at Chelsea, where he did not have the calm environment required to work the way he wanted.

His low-key manner and smile have won over the players at his disposal, who have formed a tight-knit, resilient group.

Paris FC’s latest matches Flashscore

It is one of the league’s largest contingents of local players, led by attacking midfielder Pablo Pagis, who was also called up by Zinedine Zidane for France after surprising everyone with his consistency at the start of the season.

But the 23-year-old attacking midfielder is not Paris FC's only standout individual.

Sinayoko and his supporting cast

The attack has been driven above all by Lassine Sinayoko, who arrived from Auxerre in the summer and immediately became the focal point of the attack. He has scored nine goals in Ligue 1, including a hat-trick in their 3-2 win over Marseille, as well as crucial braces in wins over Rennes and Monaco, earning Flashscore ratings of 9.6 and 9.5 respectively.

The 26-year-old Mali international is enjoying the best spell of his career and is now the French league’s top scorer.

He has been surrounded by a group with a strong Serie A flavour. Diego Coppola, signed permanently from Brighton for around €18 million, and Luca Koleosho are key figures - both scored in the latest 4-0 win over Angers - alongside Maxime Lopez, formerly of Sassuolo, who is tasked with dictating the tempo in midfield.

Koleosho, now a regular in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squads, in particular appears to have fully discovered his own ability.

The capital’s most French club, with 13 players born in metropolitan France in its squad, is making its voice heard as a more modest local force than their wealthy neighbours. Today, they want to challenge not only them but the entire country, with an important long-term target in their sights.

One game at a time, with head held high - not out of arrogance, but because of the ambition to keep growing.