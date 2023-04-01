Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale

  4. Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Tony Gale knows a thing or two about leaving West Ham for a club with money as he left the Hammers for Blackburn in 1994 and won the Premier League title a year later.

Fast forward to 2023 and the former Premier League winner and West Ham United legend believes that Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta (26) is good enough to play for the Sky Blues.

Speaking to Tribal Football, he said: "Yes, I think he's a City player, again he's a player we haven't quite seen the best of but we saw the better of him in the last third of last season when he had adjusted to the pace of English football, the physicality of it and he quite welcomes (the physicality) as well.

"The Brazilian lads do, they are up to the task, aren't they? (Gabriel) Jesus at Arsenal loves physical stuff, Paqueta now loves getting involved in a little battle, doesn't he? But I think when you saw him against Man City when we played them this season he had a really good game.

"You could tell he was trying a little bit harder because he was playing against Man City. Again with the betting problem that he had over in Brazil that hasn't been resolved yet, that probably worked in his favour because we've got him for another season."

Lucas Paqueta's recent seasons
Flashscore

It is no secret Manchester City wanted Lucas Paqueta in the summer - there were multiple reports saying Pep Guardiola was looking to bring the Brazilian to the Etihad. However, an FA investigation in August into possible betting breaches from Paqueta cooled their interest.

Now in January, the investigation has gone quiet and Paqueta's form for West Ham has left off from last season.

The Guardian are reporting that City have renewed their interest in Paqueta and that the midfielder is pushing for a sale.

Gale believes Paqueta's game would only improve playing alongside a higher calibre of players. He said: "I think he can be top class, if he went to a Man City, you'd see him in a different position, his ball retention is brilliant.

"He probably tries too many things at West Ham because he's probably our best player other than Jarrod (Bowen).

"He's the one that's got to supply those passes so sometimes he tries too many passes. If he went to an Arsenal or Man City then his game would get better because he's got better players around him and all of a sudden he sees more passes and more options.

"So, I think he's going to be top, he's going to be top, hopefully at our place though, don't you sell him!"

