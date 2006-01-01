Man City chairman expects to find 'right solution' to Guardiola's future

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man City chairman expects to find 'right solution' to Guardiola's future

Man City chairman expects to find 'right solution' to Guardiola's future

Pep Guardiola and Khaldoon Al Mubarak pictured after Man City secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title
Pep Guardiola and Khaldoon Al Mubarak pictured after Man City secured their fourth consecutive Premier League titleAFP
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (49) is confident of finding the "right solution" regarding Pep Guardiola's (53) future at the club, although he has not said what that would look like.

Spanish manager Guardiola, whose contract at the English giants runs until 2025, cast doubt over his long-term future at the Etihad after winning a historic fourth straight Premier League title last month, admitting it is difficult to find motivation after so much sustained success.

Guardiola's time at City since his arrival in 2016 has been marked by relatively short contracts, meaning his future beyond the end of next season remains uncertain.

"With Pep, we've had this conversation many times before over the years of the contract," Khaldoon told the club's media channels on Wednesday in his end-of-season review.

"Pep has always been fully committed to this club, fully committed to every contract he's signed with us.

"The decision on his future is always a decision we take together, and I have no doubt we will find, as we always have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us."

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in the past seven years as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

'Evolution'

Khaldoon added: "It's hard to put into words what Pep has given this organisation, this club.

"You can look at just records for history's sake, and there I think he's racked up almost every record in the book...But also beyond that, I think what his impact has been on football. English football has changed with the evolution to the type of football that Pep has brought in to the league."

City's 2023/24 season, however, ended with an FA Cup final defeat by local rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

"For sure everybody wanted to win," said Khaldoon. "It's the FA Cup, it's against Manchester United, it's doing the double-double back-to-back. From that perspective, (we're) very disappointed.

"But always you have to think of the silver lining. One of the things you always want to avoid is complacency...Now we come back hungrier because we want to win this again. We want to go for the treble again.

"We're going to try to win every competition we compete in."

Khaldoon's comments were published a day after The Times reported City had launched legal action against the Premier League alleging "discrimination" - a move that could have far-reaching consequences for the English top flight.

The Times said the recently crowned champions would try to end the league's associated party transaction (APT) rules, which they are understood to claim are unlawful, and seek damages.

The Premier League tightened rules regarding APTs, relating to clubs signing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, in February.

Abu Dhabi-owned City's rapid rise has been aided by sponsorship deals with a series of related parties in the Gulf. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is both City's stadium and shirt sponsor.

In a separate case City are facing 115 Premier League charges for alleged breaches of regulations and financial rules between 2009 and 2023 - charges they strongly deny.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City's Foden doesn't want to think about Guardiola leaving
Man City's Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year
Manchester City make strong case to be ranked as England's greatest-ever team
Show more
Football
Besiktas appoint Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager to replace Fernando Santos
Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon among list of players released by Tottenham
EURO Rewind: Spanish domination of world football begins in Austria & Switzerland
Bologna appoint Italiano as manager to replace Motta
Manchester City chairman labels Premier League's 115 charges 'frustrating'
Lille appoint Genesio as head coach as Fonseca departs
Netherlands name Verbruggen as first-choice keeper for EURO 2024
Germany can learn killer instinct from Real Madrid says defender Rudiger
Defender Angelo Ogbonna leaves West Ham after nine-year stay
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Team of the Season 2023/24: Generational talents, late bloomers & superstars of the game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings