Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man City hearing on alleged breaches of financial rules reportedly set to begin Monday

Man City hearing on alleged breaches of financial rules reportedly set to begin Monday

The hearing could begin on Monday
The hearing could begin on MondayReuters / Jason Cairnduff
The hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations will begin on Monday, according to ESPN.

City were referred to an independent commission over the alleged breaches, which go back to the 2009-10 campaign, in February 2023. The club are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow Premier League rules on profit and sustainability (PSR) from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

The club, who won an unprecedented fourth successive top-flight title in May, said at the time of the referral to the commission that they were surprised by the league's "issuing of these alleged breaches".

City have 115 charges handing over their heads
City have 115 charges handing over their headsREUTERS / Phil Noble

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position," City added.

Sources told ESPN the hearing is set to begin on September 16th and is expected to last about two months with a final verdict, including any appeal, to be reached by the end of the season.

City could face penalties such as a points deduction or relegation if found guilty.

Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted last season for breaching PSR regulations.

Manchester City were not immediately available to comment, while the Premier League declined to comment.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
OPINION: Jack Grealish can be the modern-day entertainer the Premier League needs
Flashback: The story of Adebayor's unforgettable celebration against Arsenal
Man City defender Ake stretchered off in Netherlands match with Germany
Show more
Football
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings