Man City shortlist Celtic striker Furuhashi as Alvarez replacement

Manchester City are eyeing Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi (29).

The Athletic says City see the Japan international as a direct replacement for Julian Alvarez after his sale to Atletico Madrid.

Furuhashi moved to Celtic three years ago in a £4.5 million transfer from J-League club Vissel Kobe. At Vissel Kobe, he worked under City No. 2 Juan Manuel Lillo.

With Celtic, Furuhashi has scored 73 goals in 135 games.

Interestingly, the striker recently changed agents and his connection with Lillo could prove key in any move to City.